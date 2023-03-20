Time Out says

Prepare to don some smudged eyeliner and all-black attire for My Chemical Romance's return to Australia, for the first time in more than a decade. And now, it has been announced that they'll be joined by Jimmy Eat World, who will be returning to Australia for the first time in six years.

After a pandemic reschedule, My Chem is now set to play Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on March 19 and 20, 2023. MCR will also be playing across the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, with an additional show added to each city to accomodate demand.

The emo boyband rose to fame in the mid-aughts with hits like 'The Black Parade', 'I'm Not Okay' and 'Teenagers' and served as the soundtrack to the lives of teens across the globe. Now, with many of MCR's original fans all grown up and having left those angsty years behind, these gigs can serve as a nostalgia trip – and perhaps a taster for the potential new music Gerard Way and the gang have been teasing us with.

Tickets are sold out for one night in each city, with the second night still on sale for a limited time through the Live Nation website.