Time Out says

Sapphic pop princess Peach PRC is gearing up for her biggest headline tour to date, with her Secret PRC Tour landing at Sydney's legendary Enmore Theatre on Saturday, April 6. After rising to TikTok fame circa 2019 thanks to her equally raw and endearing videos, 2023 saw Peach PRC soar higher than ever, with multiple ARIA nominations and her debut EP Manic Dream Pixie entering the ARIA Albums Chart at number one.

The ethereal singer, known for her intricate fairy-core outfits and fantastical creative vision, also claimed an impressive three spots in Triple J's Hottest 100 this year. Her songs ‘F U Goodbye’, ‘Like a Girl Does’ and ‘Perfect For You’ (the last of which samples Paris Hilton’s ‘Stars Are Blind’ and has won the heiress’s tick of approval) all made it into the prestigious countdown.

Before the singer lands back in her hometown, the Secret PRC Tour will also hit Melbourne and Brisbane in March. We’re expecting a soothing sea of candy pink and dance moves delightfully reminiscent of an early noughties music video. (If you’ve seen the Nikki Webster-esque video for Peach’s lesbian anthem ‘Like a Girl Does’, you’ll get what we mean.) Sydney-based musician, producer and singer-songwriter Carla Wehbe will be warming up the crowd with her nostalgic synth hooks and catchy lyrics.

So, grab your girlies and get ready to bop your hearts out to some camp pop bangers. Pre-sale starts from 1pm on Thursday, February 1, and general sales start from 1pm on Friday, February 2.

If Peach’s more than 1.7 billion TikTok views are anything to go by, we’re betting this one will sell out. After all, she’s ‘Kinda Famous’.

RECOMMENDED READS: