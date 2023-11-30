The Enmore Theatre

Time Out says

If you’ve ever been to a show at the Enmore, you’ve unwittingly become part of Sydney history. Originally opened to the public in 1912, this 1,600-seat Art Deco palace is the longest running live entertainment venue in the city.

For a lot of Aussie bands, booking the Enmore means you’ve 'made it'. Many fond memories have been forged here in hardcore mosh pits and at Sydney Comedy Festival galas. Not even a neon-lit refurbishment in 2021 – or that time the floor collapsed five minutes into a concert in 2022 – could dull the slightly-grimy allure of a show here. Prime minister (and former DJ) Anthony Albanese is also a fan of the Enmore – the PM received a rockstar welcome and skolled a beer when he was spotted at a Gang of Youths gig soon after being elected for the top job.

Spill onto Enmore Road after a show here to refuel at some of the best restaurants in Sydney's coolest neighbourhood and refreshments at one of the best bars in Enmore.