Timeout

The Enmore Theatre

  • Music
  • Newtown
    Photograph: Supplied/The Enmore Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/The Enmore Theatre
    Photograph: Supplied/The Enmore Theatre
If you’ve ever been to a show at the Enmore, you’ve unwittingly become part of Sydney history. Originally opened to the public in 1912, this 1,600-seat Art Deco palace is the longest running live entertainment venue in the city.

For a lot of Aussie bands, booking the Enmore means you’ve 'made it'. Many fond memories have been forged here in hardcore mosh pits and at Sydney Comedy Festival galas. Not even a neon-lit refurbishment in 2021 – or that time the floor collapsed five minutes into a concert in 2022 – could dull the slightly-grimy allure of a show here. Prime minister (and former DJ) Anthony Albanese is also a fan of the Enmore – the PM received a rockstar welcome and skolled a beer when he was spotted at a Gang of Youths gig soon after being elected for the top job.

Spill onto Enmore Road after a show here to refuel at some of the best restaurants in Sydney's coolest neighbourhood and refreshments at one of the best bars in Enmore.

Details

Address:
118-132 Enmore Rd
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
02 9550 3666

What’s on

The War on 2023

The War on 2023

Suit up and strap in for a satirical wrap of the year's headlines from some seriously funny folks. The Chaser's Charles Firth and The Shovel's James Schloeffel are teaming up with the ABC's Mark Humphries and musical comedy genius Gabbi Bolt (fresh off her delightful musical theatre debut in Murder For Two) to bring their very special brand of satire, song and shit-stirring to the Enmore Theatre (the grungy crowning jewel of Sydney's coolest suburb) for one night only on Thursday, December 7. Now in its seventh year, this nationally touring comedy gala is a razor-sharp skewering of politics and current events in the form of a non-stop barrage of one-liners, satirical sketches, audience quizzes, and musical numbers. Patrons are invited to dress in black tie to attend this year's gala, and a red carpet will be provided for those suitably attired. VIP tickets include the best seats in the house, plus a copy of The Chaser and Shovel Annual 2023 (worth $34.95). Tickets start at $39 and you can snap them up over here.

