The rapper will perform a one-off concert in Sydney as part of his 'If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d be Crying' world tour

You’re probably thinking we are better now, better now, with the news that Post Malone has extended his world tour to include dates in Australia, and you’d be right. The award-winning singer and rapper is officially headed Down Under as part of his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d be Crying tour supporting his fifth album Austin, released on July 28.

As well as performing a one-off date at The Domain on Wednesday, November 29, Post Malone has announced a string of dates where he’ll stop by Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Perth and Ballarat.

Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – continues to cross boundaries and produce music that fuses elements of hip-hop, rock, pop and R'n'B. After first breaking onto the scene in 2015 with the diamond-selling ‘Congratulations [feat. Quavo]’, Malone has achieved back-to-back number ones on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-platinum certifications worldwide, and continues to fire out one chart-topper after the next.

Concertgoers can expect to hear all of the Post Malone hits like the Grammy Award-nominated ‘Rockstar [feat 21 Savage]’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘I Fall Apart’, ‘Psycho [feat Ty Dolla Sign]’, ‘Better Now’ and many more.

“I love y’all so much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” said Post Malone on his upcoming tour. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Vodafone customers can access the earliest tickets during a 48-hour pre-sale on July 6 at 11am. The Live Nation pre-sale commences on July 11, with general tickets being released on July 13. Discover more by vising the Live Nation website here.

