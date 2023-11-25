Time Out says

Rock out under the stars when Paramore plays their biggest Aussie headline show to date at the Domain

Calling all grown-up emo Millennials! If you’ve sworn off buying concert tickets for the foreseeable future, you might be about to make this ‘The Only Exception’. But this doesn’t spell ‘Misery Business’, especially if you’ve got a ‘Crushcrushcrush’ on Paramore.

The Grammy Award-winning US trio – Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York – will touch down in Australia and New Zealand this November, following their most recent visit in 2018 when they played sold-out East Coast dates. Did someone say Riot?! After all this time, we’re ‘Still Into You’.

Currently taking their mammoth live show across North America, Paramore has had a whirlwind start to 2023: they embarked on a South American tour in March, joined Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour for two nights in Arizona, played two sold-out Madison Square Garden shows in June, and last week they achieved a career high, blowing crowds away at Bonnaroo with Hayley Williams jumping on stage with the Foo Fighters for a surprise rendition of ‘My Hero’. The band’s highly anticipated sixth studio album This Is Why was released in February to incredible support from fans and critics alike, topping charts in Australia and the UK.

Joined by special guest Remi Wolf, Paramore will head through Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne before landing at Sydney’s Domain on Saturday, November 25, performing to a GA audience (ages 16+) for an extra special night of music under the stars and their biggest Australian headline show to date. ​

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest (Australia) and KiwiHarvest (New Zealand) to help reduce food waste and create lasting positive social change.

General public tickets for the Sydney concert go on sale from noon on Thursday, July 6. Frontier Members Pre-sale runs for 24 hours from noon on Monday, July 3 (​or until the pre-sale allocation is exhausted).

