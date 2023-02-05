Time Out says

Sit back, relax and experience a feast for the senses by listening to Queen’s greatest hits by candlelight

Direct from London’s West End to Sydney’s East End, Queen by Candlelight will feature a star-studded cast that will honour one of history’s greatest rock music powerhouses with a live rock band.

After a critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour, the show will light up stages across Australia and travel to Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne.

Open your eyes, look up to the skies and see a backdrop illuminated by candlelight, with music by Queen reverberating all around. Queen by Candlelight will take place at Sydney’s Darling Harbour on Sunday, February 5, and you can expect them to rock you with hits like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘We Are the Champions’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘I Want to Break Free’.

“For everyone that has ever dreamed of being able to see music greats including Queen live on stage, these concerts recreate the music in all its glory,” says the producer at Kinda Dusty, Daniel Wood.

“You’re getting the real concert experience – the big rock band, a stellar line-up of top West End stars, beautiful venues bathed in candlelight, and music that transcends time. Everyone is rocking out, even in the aisles!”

Tickets to see Queen by Candlelight are from $85, and you can book them on the Kinda Dusty website.