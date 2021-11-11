Get tickets to this huge and immersive outdoor show by electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol

Since its formation in 2010, ARIA-winning Sydney-based electronic group Rüfüs Du Sol has experimented with almost every sound texture imaginable. From the light and ethereal Atlas, the house-inflected and synthy Bloom, the darker and more melodic Solace and now the hypnotic and trancey Surrender, it's easy to see how the diverse production has propelled them from Australia to the world stage.

The group has now planned a massive return to their homeland, with several immersive shows planned at outdoor venues across Australia in 2022. The tour will begin on November 26 at the Brisbane Showgrounds before moving on to the Domain in Sydney on December 2-3. After a week hiatus, the tour will head to Adelaide's Ellis Park on December 10 and then to the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on December 15 and 16, before ending in Perth at Langley Park on December 17.

Tickets are on sale to the general public now through the Rüfüs Du Sol website, with prices starting at $136 for standard tickets or $307 for VIP tickets that include access to a front-of-stage viewing pit and exclusive bar and toilets.