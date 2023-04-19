The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to town, and they're pulling out all the stops with a show that's basically one part epic gig, one part carnival. Whether you're a mega-fan who still has Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness on regular rotation, or you just enjoy belting out 'Disarm' in your car, this is a show you won't want to miss.

Led by singer-songwriter Billy Corgan, the only remaining member from the original line-up, the Smashing Pumpkins rose to fame in Chicago in the late '80s. The grungy vibe blends dream pop, psychedelia and heavy metal elements for a distinctive and layered sound accompanied by Corgan's angsty lyrics and textured vocals. While the band is best known for '90s releases like '1979', 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings' and 'Disarm', they've recently churned out a new album: Atum – Act 1 and 2.

For this World is a Vampire tour, the Pumpkins will be joined by alt-rockers Jane's Addiction as well as Melbourne rockers Amyl and the Sniffers, RedHook and Battlesnake. If that doesn't already sound nuts, the gig will also feature professional wrestling; the sport is a passion of Corgan's – he owns the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

There are shows in Sydney on April 18-19 (tickets are still available for April 18) – as well as performances in Wollongong and Newcastle. See more details and buy tickets here.