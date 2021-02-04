There was no way the Enmore throwing open the doors once more was going to be a quiet affair

Cold Chisel hero Ian Moss, the Preatures lead signer Isabella Manfredi, Whitlams frontman Tim Freedman, and next generation legend Alex The Astronaut are among the all-star musical crew ushering in a new era of the Enmore Theatre at the grand reopening gala on February 22, dubbed Sounds of Sydney.

It’s been almost a full year since the institution hosted its last gig, so it's high time they fired up the amps for a sensational night of rock and roll magic. And it’s not just the line-up that’s looking good. The Enmore’s owners, Century Venues, took last year’s lemons and made lemonade, jazzing up the legendary Newtown joint with a timely restoration so that she’ll be looking absolutley spectacular for opening night.

The side wing balconies have been reinstated, looking as swish as they did the day the venue originally opened in 1936. The showcase ceiling has also seen a little bit of love, bringing out the intricate detailing and restoring the original lighting. And just like with the line-up, which includes indie kids the Red Riders and pub rock legends the Choirboys, the swish new fit out combines the old and new. Some two and a half kilometres of LED strip lighting join the Art Deco originals, so you can expect a spectacular light show to go with the mighty fine beats.

The gala kicks off at 7.30pm on February 22. Tickets are $55 a pop and they're sure to sell out fast, so get on it. Even better, all proceeds will be donated to Australian music industry charity Support Act.

