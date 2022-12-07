It’s officially time to break out the gold hotpants. Sydney WorldPride is a bloody big deal, and no event in their program really proves that more than their big-time opening concert. Like, Queen Kylie Minogue? Need we say more? Live and Proud will feature headline peformances from British legend Charli XCX, and home-grown pop princess Jessica Mauboy. Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, this huge glitter-filled extravaganza will be broadcast live to the nation on ABC TV, and is expected to be, all in all, an epic party.