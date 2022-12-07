Tickets are hot property for these major concert events with international headliners and local music talent

Sydney is set to be awash with glitter and good times when Sydney WorldPride rocks up to take over the city with a super-sized festival in collaboration with Sydney Mardi Gras in 2023. There is so much in store, but for now, get your itinerary kicked off with these major parties and concerts.

From 10am AEDT on Friday, December 9, final tickets are on sale for Bondi Beach Party featuring Nicole Scherzinger; Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert featuring Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy; Domain Dance Party featuring Kelly Rowland; and Rainbow Republic featuring Muna, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

You snooze, you lose! Check out our evolving guide of the best and biggest WorldPride parties below.