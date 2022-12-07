Sydney
Kylie on Stage feathers Showgirl tour. Kylie Minogue, Showgirl: The Homecoming Tour, 2006.
Photograph: Ken McKay. Reproduced courtesy of Darenote Ltd.

The biggest Sydney WorldPride parties to attend

Tickets are hot property for these major concert events with international headliners and local music talent

Edited by
Alannah Maher
Contributors
Maya Skidmore
&
Alice Ellis
Sydney is set to be awash with glitter and good times when Sydney WorldPride rocks up to take over the city with a super-sized festival in collaboration with Sydney Mardi Gras in 2023. There is so much in store, but for now, get your itinerary kicked off with these major parties and concerts. 

From 10am AEDT on Friday, December 9, final tickets are on sale for Bondi Beach Party featuring Nicole Scherzinger; Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert featuring Kylie Minogue, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy; Domain Dance Party featuring Kelly Rowland; and Rainbow Republic featuring Muna, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne. 

You snooze, you lose! Check out our evolving guide of the best and biggest WorldPride parties below. 

Sydney WorldPride parties

Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert
Photograph: Sydney WorldPride/Darenoted

Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert

  • Nightlife
  • Sydney

It's officially time to break out the gold hotpants. Sydney WorldPride is a bloody big deal, and no event in their program really proves that more than their big-time opening concert. Like, Queen Kylie Minogue? Need we say more? Live and Proud will feature headline peformances from British legend Charli XCX, and home-grown pop princess Jessica Mauboy. Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, this huge glitter-filled extravaganza will be broadcast live to the nation on ABC TV, and is expected to be, all in all, an epic party.

 

Read more
Domain Dance Party
Photograph: Supplied

Domain Dance Party

  • Nightlife
  • Sydney

Do you love all things Kelly Rowland? Duh. Of course you do. That's why you should probably book in tickets right now to see her headline performance at the Domain Dance Party. Her excellency set to be joined by an epic line-up of local and international DJs, including DJ Suri, Isis Muretech, Tackthai and DJ Du Jour. This massive dance party is a pivotal part of WorldPride 2023, and is set to be the biggest LGBTQIA+ circuit event ever seen Down Under.

 

Read more
Bondi Beach Party
Photograph: Sydney WorldPride/Frederic Monceau | Nicole Scherzinger

Bondi Beach Party

  • Nightlife
  • Bondi Beach

Don't cha wish your party was beachy like mine? International pop star and former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger will headline the hotly anticipated Bondi Beach Party. The event will see the city's most famous beach transformed into the city's hottest club for 12,000 people dancing from day through to dusk and night. The singer will be joined on the sand by leading Australian DJs Dameeeela, Jarred Baker, Jacqui Cunningham, DJ Charlie Villas, and DJ Dan Murphy, who celebrates 20 years in the business.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Rainbow Republic
Photograph: Supplied/Isaac Schneider | Muna

Rainbow Republic

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Sydney

Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert is shaping up to be a seven-hour-long queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing at the Domain. Headlining this great big day of fun for the young and “young at heart” is American indie alt-pop band Muna in their Australian debut performance. There's also pink-powered Aussie pop starlet and TikTok sensation Peach PRC, Perth’s all-deaf “queerlectro pop band” Alter Boy, Sydney-based Hip Hop and R&B artist BVT, and Melbourne’s soulful chateusse and one to watch Vetta Borne, with more acts to be revealed.

Read more
Buy ticket
