Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Chemical Brothers

  • Music, Dance and electronic
  • Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
  1. The Chemical Brothers live concert experience
    Photograph: Supplied/Ray Baseley
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Chemical Brothers live concert experience
    Photograph: Supplied/Ray Baseley
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The Chemical Brothers (Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons)
    Photograph: Supplied/Hamish Brown
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

The legendary British electronic duo are bringing their epic live show to Sydney

Hey boy, hey girl – brace yourself, they’re gonna ‘Do It Again’. British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers have confirmed an Australian tour in early 2024.

One of the most acclaimed and innovative electronic acts in the world, the Chemical Brothers (Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons) will bring their world-renowned live shows to the East Coast in February and March. These mind-bending shows, exploding with lights and epic visual displays – their first visit to our shores since 2019 – will hit Brisbane, Sydney and Geelong. 

Australia’s own legendary electronic duo the Presets will kick off the party with a DJ set (Sydney and Geelong only), with Anna Lunoe and James Holroyd also hitting the decks at all shows.

The Chemical Brothers will be playing songs from their forthcoming tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling (which drops on September 8) as well as classic hits like ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, ‘Go’, ‘Galvanize’, ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’, ‘Star Guitar’, ‘All of a Sudden’, ‘Do It Again’ and ‘Got To Keep On’.

The tour hits Sydney Showground on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Frontier Members pre-sale commences Wednesday, September 6 from 2pm local before the general public on sale kicks off Friday, September 8 from 1pm local over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The best dancefloors in Sydney

SXSW Sydney drops affordable wristbands for the Music and Games festivals

Magpie swooping season has kicked off early: Here’s how to survive

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/thechemicalbrothers
Address:
Sydney Showground
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.