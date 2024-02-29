Time Out says

Hey boy, hey girl – brace yourself, they’re gonna ‘Do It Again’. British electronic duo the Chemical Brothers have confirmed an Australian tour in early 2024.

One of the most acclaimed and innovative electronic acts in the world, the Chemical Brothers (Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons) will bring their world-renowned live shows to the East Coast in February and March. These mind-bending shows, exploding with lights and epic visual displays – their first visit to our shores since 2019 – will hit Brisbane, Sydney and Geelong.

Australia’s own legendary electronic duo the Presets will kick off the party with a DJ set (Sydney and Geelong only), with Anna Lunoe and James Holroyd also hitting the decks at all shows.

The Chemical Brothers will be playing songs from their forthcoming tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling (which drops on September 8) as well as classic hits like ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’, ‘Go’, ‘Galvanize’, ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’, ‘Star Guitar’, ‘All of a Sudden’, ‘Do It Again’ and ‘Got To Keep On’.

The tour hits Sydney Showground on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Frontier Members pre-sale commences Wednesday, September 6 from 2pm local before the general public on sale kicks off Friday, September 8 from 1pm local over here.

