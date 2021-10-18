Sydney
People dancing
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

The best dancefloors in Sydney

Get your groove on at one of Sydney's most poppin' bars and pubs.

Written by
Jordi Kretchmer
&
Alannah Maher
Dancefloors come in all shapes and sizes in Sydney – sticky-floored pubs can double up as heaving rave caves, slick neon-lit DFs and small bars transform into late-night party dens when local DJs hop behind the decks. 

And as of October 18, dancefloors are back in business – kinda. Nightclubs are permitted to open but their dancefloors must remain off-limits. However, before you get a bad case of the boogie blues, dancing is allowed in hospitality venues such as pubs and bars. Yes, we agree that doesn't make a whole heap of sense, but dem's the rules, for now at least. 

So, banished be Sydney's reputation as the town in Footloose! Here is a rundown of all the places you can legally break some shapes in the Harbour City right now.

Note: things change quickly and often nowadays. The reopening dates of these venues and their prospective dancefloors will differ. Always plan ahead and check in with individual venues before embarking on your night out.

Hotel Harry

Hotel Harry

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Harry’s snack game is strong – and what better way to work of fried chicken wings than with a post-dinner dance off. The lounge upstairs goes off with DJs from 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Read more
The Imperial Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Imperial Hotel

  • Bars
  • Erskineville
  • price 1 of 4

The basement at Erskineville's LGBTQIA+ haven has got enough sweat and grind about it to make it feel like it deserves to be underground. And the best part is the music. It’s loud, and proud and so early '00s awful that it’s intoxicating. The basement also hosts regular parties from some of Sydney’s best queer collectives: Honcho Disko, Heaps Gay and Girlthing. Between underground affairs, you can have a sip and a bop while drag queens and other fab performers twirl in the ground floor bar.

Read more
The Marlborough Hotel
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The Marlborough Hotel

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

They cut a mean dancefloor at the monster pub at the Newtown crossroads. Every Wednesday, the Marly's ground floor jumps with local DJs. Come Friday and Saturday nights, all three levels get their groove on: in the basement, Picnic touring presents an electric line up of DJs in rave cave Tokyo Sing Song, and upstairs at Cuckoo you can get weird with live music event YAH!

Read more
Albion Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Solotel

Albion Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Parramatta
  • price 1 of 4

Looking for a dancefloor out west? This Parramatta pub's nightclub space has you covered every weekend evening. Kicking off with RnB and hip hop for Albion Fridays, then, Vibe Saturdays packs DJs, percussion, big beats, and finally, get a taste of Latin/African-inspired music at Tropical Sundays with DJs and guests on rotation every week.

Read more
Book online
The Bank Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Bank Hotel

  • Bars
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

You gotta get up to get down at this huge King Street stalwart. Up on the first floor you’ll find a bar and music venue called Waywards. On Wednesdays, queer-femme night Birdcage has transplanted from the now-closed lesbian landmark Sly Fox and the entire main space becomes a dancefloor. Live music is back to full throttle with dancing at live shows in Waywards on Thursdays and Fridays, and Saturday nights bring dancing to the public bar on street level.

 

Read more
Clock Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Clock Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Boogie to your heart's content at this Surry Hills pub with Lust Song Dedications on the first Thursday of the month: DJ Levins will spin some of your favourite power ballads and tender crooners – you dedicate it, they play it. There's also DJs on the decks every Friday and Saturday night.

Read more
Book online
Sweethearts Rooftop

Sweethearts Rooftop

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point

You'll need to climb a lot of stairs to find this al fresco rooftop haven above the Cross, but the snacks are good and the beer is cold. And wouldn't you know it, it's not a bad spot to put a little boogie in it either. On Saturday mornings you can bop, sip and munch along at Morning Tea, the "more civilised", brunchier sister to the beloved kick-on event Morning Glory. 

Read more
Oxford Art Factory
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Oxford Art Factory

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

Sydney’s much loved mid-sized live music venue doubles up as an awesome after-party when gigs conclude. The Gallery bar is usually free, while ticketed events go off in the main bar.

Read more
