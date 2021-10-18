Get your groove on at one of Sydney's most poppin' bars and pubs.

Dancefloors come in all shapes and sizes in Sydney – sticky-floored pubs can double up as heaving rave caves, slick neon-lit DFs and small bars transform into late-night party dens when local DJs hop behind the decks.

And as of October 18, dancefloors are back in business – kinda. Nightclubs are permitted to open but their dancefloors must remain off-limits. However, before you get a bad case of the boogie blues, dancing is allowed in hospitality venues such as pubs and bars. Yes, we agree that doesn't make a whole heap of sense, but dem's the rules, for now at least.

So, banished be Sydney's reputation as the town in Footloose! Here is a rundown of all the places you can legally break some shapes in the Harbour City right now.

Note: things change quickly and often nowadays. The reopening dates of these venues and their prospective dancefloors will differ. Always plan ahead and check in with individual venues before embarking on your night out.