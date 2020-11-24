A new twist on Vivaldi sees Pamela Rabe and Paul Capsis tackle the climate crisis

If you ever find yourself teetering on the edge of a ‘the planet’s totally doomed’ vibe, pull back from the brink and hold onto hope with help from Paul Capsis, Pamela Rabe and Irish superstar Olwen Fouéré. Oh, and a little known fella called Antonio Vivaldi and a musical piece you’ve probably never heard of, called ‘The Four Seasons’ Jokes. It’s probably one of the best known pieces of music ever conjured up.

Acclaimed dance theatre company Force Majeure have re-tuned it into a thought-provoking work for extraordinary times in Sydney Festival 2021 highlight The Last Season.

An intergenerational work, it involves 13 young performers and a new composition by Kelly Ryall and free flowing text by Tom Wright. And with Capsis, Rabe and Fouéré on board, you know it's gonna blow you away.

Can we stop the doomsday clock? Should we place that responsibility on the next generation, or is it our challenge to overcome? Head to Carriageworks for some or all of the answers, with the run stretching from January 6-26.

Love it? Here's our guide to the best of the rest of this year's Sydney Festival.