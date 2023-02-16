Calling all ‘90s kids, the Vengabus is coming to Australia – and you’re all invited to the party. Eurodance icons the Vengaboys are pulling out their PVC sailor hats and bedazzled bikini tops for a special 25th anniversary tour that is guaranteed to transport you back to the glorious (and sweaty) days of your youth.
The epic dance-fest kicks off in New Zealand on February 4, before heading Down Under with shows in Cairns, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. Sydney fans will have their chance to sing along to bangers like ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza’, ‘We Like to Party’ and ‘Up and Down’ when the Vengaboys perform for one night only at Luna Park's Big Top on February 16, 2023.
Think of it as the ultimate school disco of your dreams – with better hair and make-up, obvs. Pre-sale tickets for the Vengaboy’s 25th anniversary tour commence on October 31, with general public tickets on sale on November 2. For more information and to score yours, head to Frontier Touring.