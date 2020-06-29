The Wiggles Drive-In Concert

Pack the kids into the car and jam out to classic tunes behind the wheel

After a test-drive in June, Australia is getting a full line-up of drive-in concerts between July and September. Drive on up, crank the gear into park and tune your radio in to the live music, comedy or theatre happening just on the other side of your windscreen.

Australian children's favourites the Wiggles are taking the stage on Friday July 17, and Saturday July 25 for three shows on each day, at 10am, 1pm and 3pm. Check back soon for more dates.

A few things are done a little differently at a drive-in concert: for instance, in a slight deviation from common wisdom, if you're happy and you know it, don't clap your hands – show your appreciation instead by tooting your horn, flashing your lights and swishing your wipers to the beat. Bring blankets, snacks and don't let wet weather deter your plans.



The Wiggles will be playing at Raging Waters, NSW. There's a whole other line-up of acts too, from Casey Donovan, the Veronicas, and much more. Book online now. Prices start at $29 per person.





