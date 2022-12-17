Sydney
The Wiggles Holiday Party Big Show Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
The Wiggles
Get out your cold potatoes, the Wiggles have a brand new show and it's going on tour

In good news for everyone who likes fruit salad, Australia’s favourite music group and all-round legends the Wiggles have announced a brand new tour for the end of the year. And touchingly, it’ll also be the first time Wiggle Lucia will be donning the blue skivvy as she follows in the footsteps of her dad and OG Blue Wiggle, Anthony.

The Wiggles’ Holiday Party Big Show tour will be travelling across the country this November and December to celebrate the holiday season, with tickets going on sale this Friday, 2 September at 10am. 

Expect a Christmas-themed spectacular as the Wiggles swap their Big Red Car for a Big Red Sleigh, complete with dancing reindeer and snow. And of course, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Henry the Octopus and more will also be there as part of the Wiggles’ most festive show to date. 

The new show will feature all the classic bangers including ‘Do the Propeller’, ‘Hot Potato’, ‘Fruit Salad’ and ‘Rock A Bye Your Bear’, as well as festive favourites such as ‘Go Santa Go!’ and ‘Ring A Ding A Ding Dong’ that are guaranteed to persuade even the most Grinchie among us to get into the spirit of the season.

The Wiggles round out their 15-date tour at Sydney Qudos Bank Arena on December 17, but you can also catch them in NSW on November 12-13, at Wollongong Town Hall and November 16-17 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre.

It sure has been a big year for the world’s favourite children’s group after a sell-out Australian arena and winning triple j’s hottest 100 with their rendition of Tame Impala's ‘Elephant’ – and they’re set to see off 2022 with a bang. And in typical style, this latest show means the Wiggles will be making history yet again, as the first band in Australian history to perform two arena tours in one year.

So, wake up (Jeff!) and be sure to grab your tickets to the Wiggles’ Holiday Party Big Show tour here

Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.thewiggles.com/
Address:
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park
Olympic Blvd
Sydney Olympic Park
Sydney
2127

Dates and times

