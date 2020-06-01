255 campgrounds will be open again in time for the long weekend

It's finally time to scratch those itchy feet. In excellent timing for the upcoming long weekend, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is opening up a range of campsites all around to state to welcome punters.

Regional travel has been given the green light from June 1, which means NSW citizens will be able to travel for a holiday or any other recreational purposes around the state. Now, to facilitate your travels around the wilds and natural wonders of our great state, campgrounds, cabins and cottages will reopen from today, too.

Our state's parks hold a wealth of natural beauty, including marked hikes, bushwalking trails, bird-watching hubs and sites to view ancient Indigenous art. The Royal National Park, the world's second oldest, is just an hour's drive from the city southwards. If you'd rather head north, try out Bouddi National Park, home of Putty Beach and the stunning Bouddi coastal track. Pictured is the more secluded Mimosa Rocks National Park, which houses a seaside campground just a stone's throw from the waves. Now, not only can you visit for the day, but you can also pitch a tent around various scenic sites in NSW.



Bookings will have to be made beforehand, either by phone or online – just pick out your choice of campground and reserve here or call 1300 072 757.

If camping's not your schtick, don't worry – our list of the best luxury accomodation around NSW was made for you.

