Only accessible by seaplane or boat, this waterside home is a hybrid between a luxury rental property and a high-end hotel.

Set across three floors (four if you count the rooftop yoga space), the lodge itself is a feat of design – with interiors by award-winning interior designer Carole Whiting complementing the light-filled space. Art from Aboriginal artists lines the walls, and the marble-trimmed kitchen is home to stacks of handmade crockery and designer glassware.



Downstairs, you'll find kayaks, paddle boards and a private jetty jutting into the river. If you don't feel like cooking, call the private chef and dinner will be prepared for you, or take the boat to a local riverside restaurant.

