Sometimes you just want to exchange your everyday for an alternate reality where plush robes come hand-laundered to your door and birds trill on command. While we can't promise the latter, we have rounded up some of the most luxurious hotels in NSW for you to escape the rigours of modern life with on a truly indulgent vacay.
Whether travelling in style is your usual MO, or you're picking out a spot for a special occasion, these are hotel rooms that'll make you feel like you've wandered out of normality and into a Baz Luhrmann film. Think obscene square footage, uninhibited ocean views, and bountiful hampers of fresh, local delicacies waiting in your room. Money can't buy you happiness, but it can get you a claw-footed bathtub for a night – and the difference there is semantics, really, isn't it?
Here are the best luxury hotels in New South Wales that will give you the five-star treatment you've always known you deserve.
