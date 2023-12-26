Sydney
Timeout



Two blue chairs in front of white wall
Photograph: Supplied/Raes on Wategos

The most luxurious accommodation in NSW

Slip on your satin gloves and peruse our selection of the swankiest spots around the state

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Divya Venkataraman
&
Winnie Stubbs
Sometimes you just want to exchange your everyday for an alternate reality where plush robes come hand-laundered to your door and birds trill on command. While we can't promise the latter, we have rounded up some of the most luxurious hotels in NSW for you to escape the rigours of modern life with on a truly indulgent vacay. 

Whether travelling in style is your usual MO, or you're picking out a spot for a special occasion, these are hotel rooms that'll make you feel like you've wandered out of normality and into a Baz Luhrmann film. Think obscene square footage, uninhibited ocean views, and bountiful hampers of fresh, local delicacies waiting in your room. Money can't buy you happiness, but it can get you a claw-footed bathtub for a night – and the difference there is semantics, really, isn't it?

Here are the best luxury hotels in New South Wales that will give you the five-star treatment you've always known you deserve.

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in Sydney.

The best luxury accommodation in NSW

Capella Hotel
Photography: Supplied/Timothy Kaye

Capella Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Sydney

Capella has quickly established itself as the pinnacle of granreur in Sydney's hotel landscape. Occupying a historic sandstone building (formerly home to the Department of Education), the overtly elegant space is home to a Parisian-style Brasserie, a naturally-lit 20-metre indoor pool, a marble-trimmed spa and 192 meticulously designed rooms and suites. This is a Sydney staycation taken to the very next level, and we're absolutely here for it.

 

Raes on Wategos, Byron Bay
Photograph: Supplied/Raes

Raes on Wategos, Byron Bay

Just at the mouth of Wategos Beach is a whitewashed villa nestled between the sand and surf. Raes on Wategos embodies the essence of luxurious coastal living, with its sarong-wrapped clientele, in-house dining room serving platters of fresh-caught seafood, and soft trails of sand weaving up the stone stairs from the beach and into the hotel's foyer. In terms of which rooms you should stay in, the penthouses are where the magic happens – with sunken baths, plump daybeds, and multiple expansive balconies, your biggest problem will be choosing which stunning view to marvel at first.

One and Only Wolgan Valley, Blue Mountains
Photograph: Supplied/Emirates One and Only Wolgan Valley

One and Only Wolgan Valley, Blue Mountains

Considered the blue-chip in Australian luxury accommodation, the Emirates One and Only Wolgan Valley retreat in the Blue Mountains has earned a reputation for exclusivity. Situated in a 7,000-acre national park, the resort consists of scattered, secluded villas from which you can watch wildlife, take in the crisp, mountain air, or just luxuriate with a full wineglass in hand and soap suds in your hair – oh, and there's a private pool in each villa. The exposed brick and taupe-toned furnishings go for a country chic aesthetic, so pull up those RMs and escape into the Blue Mountains' worst-kept secret.

Byng Street Boutique Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Byng St Boutique Hotel

Byng Street Boutique Hotel

There's a trend you start to notice walking along the high streets of the cool, westerly country town of Orange: old, heritage-style façades give way to interiors that have the look of someone's fashionable aunt having been let loose on the décor. The opening of Byng Street Boutique Hotel in 2019 was a strong indication of Orange's arrival as a hot getaway destination for city-slickers. It's high on the creature comforts –embroidered robes, marble bathtubs, sleek U-shaped lounges, pillowy macarons delivered before bedtime – but with a decidedly local lean. The spacious, uniquely decorated rooms are stocked with local Remy and Max tea, coffee by Bill's Beans from "down the road", and right outside is a secret guest passageway to Ferment, a funky local wine seller where you can get a taste of many of the high-altitude, cool-climate wines of the region before you scatter to visit the individual vignerons dotted around town.

The Lilypad, Palm Beach
Photograph: Supplied/Lilypad

The Lilypad, Palm Beach

If seclusion sounds like the ultimate luxury, then Palm Beach's most sea-worthy getaway, the Lilypad, is for you.  Designed by master boatsmen, the floating villa sits on an island platform which drifts gently in response to the keens and rhythms of the ocean. There's no compromising on luxury here – the villa's hardwood floors, sleek décor and a bathroom plentifully stocked with Aesop tonics and tinctures won't leave you wanting. You can arrive in style, too – either by boat along the crystal clear waters or hire your own seaplane, care of the Lilypad. Steer your wings over to Jonah's Whale Beach if you're looking for a little more indulgence to finish off your weekend away.

W Sydney
Photograph Supplied/W Sydney

W Sydney

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Darling Harbour

The wait for this sparkling Darling Harbour hotel has been a lengthy one, but not without good reason. The sprawling, futuristic space is home to 588 rooms and suites, a modern-Australian restaurant, an expansive spa, a sky-high cocktail bar and an infinity pool looking out across the city.

 

Spicer's Sangoma Retreat, Blue Mountains
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

Spicer's Sangoma Retreat, Blue Mountains

You won't be called to lift even a single finger at Spicer's Sangoma Retreat in the Blue Mountains, where 'all-inclusive' service is the drawcard – but, you know, not in a carpeted cruise buffet kind of way. Stay in expansive, sumptuous lodges nestled in the forest and be plied with matched pairings of food and wine – with a continually restocked, complimentary bar fridge too, in case you get peckish between courses. If you're feeling adventurous, you can book in for a scenic helicopter flight to see the sweeping vistas from above. Abseiling sessions on the cliffside or private canyoning sessions are also available. In fact, you might want to work up a sweat just so you can sink into that freestanding bathtub afterwards. 

Park Hyatt, Sydney
Photograph: Unsplash/Holger Link

Park Hyatt, Sydney

  • Travel
  • The Rocks

Sydney's Park Hyatt is the place to feel like an international spy, or at the very least, their mysterious lover. Situated in the historic Rocks district, this is a hotel for lovers of hotel rooms – a stay here comes with a mile-long pillow list, fluffy snow-white robes, and 24-hour room service meals delivered to you in shiny steel cloches. The Opera Suite has six (!) private balconies, while the Sydney Suite is a mind-boggling 350 metres squared and has its own sauna, you know, in case the thought of sharing your steam-space was just too much. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors will send you spinning while you're having dinner – that's if you bother to venture out of your room as all. 

The Langham, Sydney
Photograph: Supplied/The Langham

The Langham, Sydney

  • Travel
  • Millers Point

For old-world opulence, the Langham is the place to be. Friday afternoons are reserved for tea, scones and petit fours – a fixture of the hotel since 1865. With the charm and ruffled curtains of a bouqtiue hotel, but the class and glamour of an international institution, the Langham will have you feeling like a royal with its plush suites, panelled walls (for real) and sumptuous, velvet furnishings – and that's before you set your sights on the Observatory Suite's ornate, gilded fireplace. The otherworldly Roman bathhouse style indoor pool is waiting for you downstairs, so be sure to stop in for a splash.

Calabash Bay Lodge
Photography: Pablo Viega

Calabash Bay Lodge

  • Travel
  • Sydney

Only accessible by seaplane or boat, this waterside home is a hybrid between a luxury rental property and a high-end hotel. 

Set across three floors (four if you count the rooftop yoga space), the lodge itself is a feat of design – with interiors by award-winning interior designer Carole Whiting complementing the light-filled space. Art from Aboriginal artists lines the walls, and the marble-trimmed kitchen is home to stacks of handmade crockery and designer glassware.

Downstairs, you'll find kayaks, paddle boards and a private jetty jutting into the river. If you don't feel like cooking, call the private chef and dinner will be prepared for you, or take the boat to a local riverside restaurant.

 

Paperbark Camp, Jervis Bay
Photograph: Supplied

Paperbark Camp, Jervis Bay

  • Travel
  • getaways

The most glamorous way to earn your camping credentials, Paperbark Camp near Jervis Bay is luxury made even more striking because of its coupling with the rugged, natural beauty of its surroundings. Wake up in a safari tent to kookaburras laughing, with sweeping bush views and a deck to sit, sip tea and watch the wind swish the gum leaves. Off the back of a devastating fire season, your stay at Paperbark Camp is not only a decadent getaway, but it's also supporting local communities in recovery. When you feel like socialising, the Gunyah is the heart of the camp with a reception, restaurant and communal lounge space among the treetops. 

Sierra Escape, Mudgee
Photograph: Supplied

Sierra Escape, Mudgee

  • Travel
  • getaways

Situated just outside of Mudgee, Sierra Escape is an earthy luxury experience for those who fancy themselves children of the planet, even while shelling out the big bucks for a luxury stay. There's abundant wildlife cawing and ribbiting around the camp, from crismon rosellas to nimble green tree frogs. It's a tent, but with all the trappings of a deluxe hotel suite: think soft linens, hardwood floors and a platter of local delicacies and Mudgee-made wine on arrival. The outdoor bathtub is perfect for sipping a glass in the evening as the sky changes colour and the low serenade of wildlife takes you into the night.

