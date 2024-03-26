Sydney
Timeout

Rides and amusement activities at a carnival.
Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out Sydney | Sydney Royal Easter Show rides

3 Sydney Easter Show hacks to have the best day ever (without crappy parts)

Our Editor went to the show to bring you these tips

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
The Sydney Easter Show can be one of the most glorious days of your year: get your hit of oxytocin by patting cute baby animals, adrenaline on the rides and dopamine when you think you’ve nabbed the best-value showbag you can get your hands on. And it’s the only place you can shamelessly order up a chip on a stick as a starter, cheese on a stick for entrée, award-winning pie for main, hot cinnamon donut for dessert and home-made lemonade to wash it all down. On the flipside, the Easter Show can involve waiting in lines, spending big bucks on staying hydrated and dealing with dehydrated kids losing it while waiting in said lines.

Luckily for you, Time Out Sydney Editor Alice Ellis hit up the 2024 Easter Show with her family to suss it all out and bring you a few insider hacks, to help make your day more dreamy than nightmare. Below are her top tips:

The agriculture display at the Sydney Easter Show (a model house made with agricultural products)
Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out Sydney | Sydney Royal Easter Show agriculture displays

1. Download the Fun Pass app

Seriously, we’re not about helping the Easter Show nab your data (we think they’ve already got that). We’re here to help you stay out of those lines for buying ride credits. Once upon a time, there was no way to avoid waiting for 37 minutes in a line to get your hands on a card that gave you access to a few rides. With the Fun Pass app, you can upload any amount of dollars onto the app and then you’re ready to tap your phone at each ride. The Fun Pass honestly amps up the fun factor by decreasing the wait factor, and we love it.

The log boat ride at the Sydney Easter Show
Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out Sydney | Sydney Royal Easter Show rides

2. Here's where to get the "Free Water"

Free water – you’d think it’d be an easy thing to get your hands on. Not so much. The only “Free Water” station we found was outside the food hall called “The Stables”. Thankfully this is a fairly convenient spot: nearby the central stadium, the wood-chopping arena, the rides and the showbags. So instead of spending your hard-earned cash on H2O, return here every time you need to get your fill. You could save dozens of dollars. It’s hot out there, people.

3. Hit up the most popular activities first – in this order: 

  • The Farmyard Animals: Every family at the Show wants to get in that big hay-filled pen with the baby goats and lambs and chickens and ducks to stuff their tiny furry faces with handfuls of straw. But if you want any chance of getting in there without waiting outside in the sun, you’ll want to make this your first stop (preferably before midday).

  • The Rides: Hit these up as early as possible, too. If you get there too late for the little kids’ rides near the front entrance, head over to the more grown-up rides – there are some big, scary, fling-you-upside-down rides in this mix, but there are also some options for the scaredy cats among us, and because there are way more options, you won't have to wait as long.
  • The Cake Decorating: Word has got out and the cake decorating displays in the Craft Hall are a fun time, and there’s going to be a thick stream of people trying to get a squiz. So early birds get the best views of these sugar-laden masterpieces.

  • The Woodchopping: Don’t even try to get into the Woodchopping at lunchtime – not only will you be sitting in the direct sun sans shade, you’ll be competing with every other person wanting to enjoy their gozleme while being entertained by seriously strong axe-whackers. 

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more Sydney things to do, straight to your inbox.

The woodchopping at the Sydney Easter Show
Photograph: Alice Ellis for Time Out Sydney | Sydney Royal Easter Show woodchopping

Get all your 2024 Easter Show questions answered here.

Here's your guide to Easter and the long weekend in Sydney.

These natural wonders are just a short drive away from Sydney.

