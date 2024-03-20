Sydney’s favourite agricultural festival, carnival ride mecca, baby farm animal pat-fest and prime location to snag a chip on a stick is back for 2024.

When is the Easter Show Sydney?

This year's Easter Show is happening a bit earlier than usual, because Easter is early – for that reason, it won't coincide with the April school holidays. The Sydney Easter Show will run from Friday, March 22, to Tuesday, April 2.

How much are Easter Show Sydney tickets?

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to tickets – if you purchase your passes before the show kicks off on Friday, March 22, you can hook cheaper tickets, and if you purchase online in advance of your arrival, you’ll also be doing yourself a favour.

Early-bird pre-show tickets (Before March 22):

$43 per adult

$26 per child (4-15 years old + 16-18 year olds with a student ID card)

$32 for concession

$110 for a family pass (two adults, two children).

Online purchase once the show has started (March 22 onwards):

$45 per adult

$28 per child

$34 for concession

Purchase at the gate:

$49 per adult

$30.50 per child

$38 for concession

Children under 4 are allowed in for free. Note that these tickets just include entry for the show – rides, showbags and food are all at various additional costs.

Where is the Easter Show Sydney?

The Sydney Royal Easter Show takes place at the same beloved location each year: Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park is the prime possie for the show’s elaborate agricultural displays and competitions, plus a whole heap of rides.

How to get to the Easter Show Sydney?

Sydney Showground is located right next to the Olympic Park Train Station. Limited stops and express lines will be running from Central Station, and you can also catch buses to Olympic Park. All the public transport info you need can be found on Transport NSW, here. Public transport is the recommended way of arriving to the show, and the fares are even included in your ticket. If you opt for parking, spaces are limited so it's highly recommended that you book in advance.

What are the best showbags at the Easter Show Sydney?

Did you really go to the Royal Easter Show if you didn’t return home with showbags to spill? Don't waste time at the show deciding what you'll buy, though? Do your research now, over here.

What’s on at the Easter Show Sydney?

The better question is, "What’s not on at the Royal Easter Show?" Choosing where to eat and which showbag to buy alone will take up half your day and that’s not to mention all the agricultural demonstrations like dog shows, sheep and alpaca shearing, petting zoos, and frog and reptile shows.

For an adrenaline rush, plonk your bum in a stadium seat and settle in for rodeos, motocross, showjumping and woodchopping.

An interactive Bluey experience is on for the little kids, while the big kids will get the fright of their life wandering through Kyle and Jackie O’s haunted house. Carnival rides feature all the classics like the super slide, ferris wheel and carousel, plus some real crazy slingshotting, turbocharged, panoramic action for the ages.

