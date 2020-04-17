11 gorgeous natural wonders worth a day trip from Sydney

This trio of rocky wonders easily ranks among the nation’s most famous natural landmarks, alongside the likes of Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef. Each year, millions of people flock to Echo Point, 100 kilometres west of central Sydney, to see this distinctive rock formation. Enshrined in local Indigenous lore, the Dreamtime story tells of Meehni, Wimlah and Gunnedoo, three sisters from the Katoomba people who were turned to stone to protect them from a great battle (or so one of the legends about these towering formations tells us). The most dramatic views of the Three Sisters can be found at Echo Point Lookout, where there’s also an excellent visitor centre with information about the area and local First Nations history. For a closer look, follow the trail till you reach Honeymoon Bridge, which connects with the first sister. If you’re in an athletic mood, there are plenty of walking trails to explore in the area too, such as the Prince Henry Cliff walk or the Dardanelles Pass loop walking track.

Time Out tip: For truly outstanding views of the Three Sisters and the Blue Mountains in general, you can’t beat the Scenic Skyway. This glass-bottomed cable car soars over 270 metres above the rainforest canopy, for 720 metres between clifftops. You’ll also get eyes on Katoomba Falls and the Jamison Valley stretching out to the horizon.