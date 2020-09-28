A baby capybara has been born at Sydney Zoo

In extremely opportune timing for the school holidays, Western Sydney's Sydney Zoo has welcomed a new baby capybara into its family. Capybaras are the world's largest rodent – but they're a darn sight cuter than the average inner-city sewer rat, don't worry. Native to South America, they're known for their cuddly, chilled out nature and affinity for water. Sydney Zoo's affectionate capybara couple, Steve and Alina, arrived at their new home late last year, and have already captured the hearts of human visitors – and their new pup looks set to do the same.



“Mum, Alina, is proving to be an exceptional first-time mum, who is being very nurturing towards her pup. Both mum and baby are doing really well,” said zoo curator, Lou Grossfeldt in a statement.

The capybara family at Sydney zoo share their multi-species living climes with some adorable housemates, eleven cheeky capuchin monkeys. You can swing by and check out their antics every day between 9am and 5pm until the end of the school holidays (October 12). For opening times after the holidays, check out the Zoo's website.

