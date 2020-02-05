Where to see animals in Sydney We’ve found the best spots to spy animals in Sydney and occasionally cuddle the fluffier members of the menagerie

Sydney is a bustling urban sprawl, but within this concrete jungle, you might reasonably assume there's little on offer in terms of animal inhabitants. But we say neigh: there’s many a stable, sanctuary, zoo and harbour beach where wildlife from around the globe thrives.

Aside from native fauna roaming free in their natural habitats, there are plenty of more exotic creatures you can encounter at one of Sydney's fine animal attractions, from those critters you can meet in the flesh, to those you're better off admiring from afar.

Need more animal energy in your life? Check out Sydney’s best dog beaches and these adorable critters that you’ll meet on your next Blue Mountains getaway.

RECOMMENDED: The best parks in Sydney.