A baby koala has just emerged from her mum's pouch at this Sydney zoo

The joey is done with stay-at-home orders

At least one Sydneysider is done with staying at home and is keen to explore the world.

This koala joey was born in mid-September and has spent the past seven and a half months in her mum's pouch. However she, like the rest of us, is a bit tired of sheltering in place and is ready to get out and about.

She has just started venturing out of the pouch and is testing out the taste of the eucalyptus in her enclosure at Wild Life Sydney Zoo.

Her mum, Iluka, is the zoo's most active koala, even with a joey on board.

The female joey, who doesn't have a name yet, is expected to become more independent in the next few months.

For more cuteness, check out Taronga TV, a livestream look at the animals of Taronga Zoo.

