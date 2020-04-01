Sydney's oldest zoo launches Taronga TV, a new digital platform with heaps of livestreamed animal antics

When tourist attractions began closing, zoos and animal parks all over the world, including in Melbourne and Sydney, turned to livestreaming to share their animal antics online, a gambit that has proven to be wildly successful. Now, Taronga Zoo has upped the ante with the launch of Taronga TV, a new digital platform streaming animal enclosures, behind-the-scenes 'sneak peeks’ and after-hours footage revealing what the keepers and the animals they care for get up to when the park is closed to the public.

Alongside this streaming content, there will also be an archive of online resources for teachers and parents who may be homeschooling their kids at the moment, featuring fun yet educational materials about exotic wildlife, local fauna and the natural world.

Taronga TV will also be releasing new video content daily on its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, as well as via tarongatv.com. Viewers will also learn how to support the zoo and its ongoing conservation efforts, which have been in overdrive since late last year in response to widespread devastation of the bushfire disaster.