A bakery crafting 72-hour sourdough bread is opening in Elizabeth Bay

If you've maintained your sanity while your social media acquaintances fall, one by one, into the tempting pit of sourdough-making madness, we've got just the place for you to pick up a loaf – made by someone who actually does it for a living.

Elizabeth Bay has just scored a new bakery, with Keiran McKay's Baked by Keiran, flogging all varieties of delicious baked goods. He pays homage to his French training with delectably flaky millefeuille and croissants, as well as Australian classics like sausage rolls, pies, and signature lamingtons. But McKay's famed sourdough, which takes 72 hours to craft from beginning to end, and has been featured on cooking science shows – takes the crown.



The process sounds somewhat biblical. On the first day, McKay makes a sponge from the sourdough starter, 'feeding' with yeast to develop the gluten. On the second day, he mixes the dough, and then 'proves' it for five hours, and then for another two. Finally, on the third day, the bread goes into the oven, resulting in the earth and heavens – I mean, an exquisite loaf of sourdough. Drop by to take your pick from the loaves on offer – if you're not feeling the sourdough, there's also rye and cocoa bread, Polish dinner buns and a seven-grain loaf. Oh, and these salted caramel chocolate tarts don't look too bad, either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baked by Keiran (@bakedbykeiran) on May 6, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

Get your baked goods from Baked by Keiran at 1/17 Elizabeth Bay Road, Elizabeth Bay, from 6.30am to 2pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 2pm on Sundays. Plus, on Friday, May 8, McKay's giving away free coffee to healthcare workers with any purchase.



Want a brew with that? We've rounded up the best coffee roasters who deliver in Sydney.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story