Making coffee at Brighter Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sydney's best coffee roasters that deliver

There's no need to sacrifice the best beans if you're brewing at home

Matty Hirsch
Written by
Matty Hirsch
Mornings are a very good time in Sydney. We've got more than a handful of beautiful walks and ocean pools that invite you to start the day on the right foot, incredible breakfasts and a CBD full of excellent coffee. Sure, it all gets a bit pricey, but nobody's stopping you from cutting costs by buying a good loaf of bread, a few bags of top-flight coffee beans and doing the work at home. And, thanks to the widespread availability of brewing gadgets now available, that's never been easier. 

Luckily, some of the best roasters in town will deliver the goods straight to you – and these are the cream of the crop.   

Here's our guide to the best cafés in Sydney.

The top Sydney roasters who deliver the best beans

Single O
Photograph: Katje Ford

1. Single O

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

Single O pretty much singlehandedly introduced the glory of single-origin coffee to Sydney more than a decade ago, and our fair city has been all the better for it ever since. Their online shop is a downright treasure trove not only for impeccably sourced beans with incredibly detailed tasting notes, but also for grinding and brewing gear.

Mecca Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

2. Mecca Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Alexandria

You'll find Mecca beans at some of the best cafés in town, and if you try hard enough, you'll probably be able to make as good a coffee with them yourself at home. The website is more than a little aesthetically pleasing, with gorgeous photography and poetic profiles of the producers and provenances that bring this brand to life.

Sample Coffee
Photograph: Kiera Chevell

3. Sample Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • St Peters

Slowly and steadily, Sample has made big waves in the Sydney coffee scene. These folks take things seriously – they've always got an exciting mix of blends and single origins from around the world on the go, all the coffee is roasted on restored vintage German roasters and they're big believers in transparency and sustainability. In addition to bags of beans, the website offers fortnightly or monthly subscriptions, supplies aplenty and very handy guides for brewing at home.

Reuben Hills

5. Reuben Hills

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

A Surry Hills institution, Reuben Hills has flown the flag for coffee excellence pretty much since the doors swung open in 2012. The online shop will appeal to detail-orientated drinkers who get to choose from an array of both espresso and filter-specific roasts of mostly South American beans, and get to select their grind: whole bean, Aeropress, pour overs, French press, cold brews... you name it. 

Coffee Alchemy
Photograph: Rachel Murdolo

6. Coffee Alchemy

  • Restaurants
  • Marrickville
  • price 1 of 4

This Marrickville roaster has taken home a pile of awards over the years and has expanded with branches in the Strand Arcade and Barangaroo. Carefully calibrated blends are the name of the game here, like the "bold and bellowing" Hairy Chest or the Dovetail – a blend made specifically for mixing with soy milk. They're all available on the website, which also features accessories and gift ideas.

Brighter Coffee
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. Brighter Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Stanmore
  • price 2 of 4

Brighter co-owner Ben Richardson and his wife are the founders of Made of Many, coffee importers and roasters that operate out of this soothing and spacious Stanmore café. Sourcing is done with tremendous care, with close attention paid to seasonality, production and the supply chain. The line-up is small but diverse and constantly evolving, which means you're always going to be able to try something new. Shop here.

Need some booze?

