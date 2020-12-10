SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Artist's impression of rainbow walkway concept at Coogee Beach.
Photograph: Supplied/Randwick City Council

A brand new rainbow walkway is coming to Coogee Beach

Sissy that walk down to the sand to colour your world

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

We could all use a little more colour in our lives – and in the new year, the Coogee Beach promenade is getting a whole lot of it, with the announcement of a temporary rainbow walkway coming to the beachside. 

The bright new fixture, which will take over the naturally rainbow-shaped form of the Coogee Beach steps, will fall into high-heeled step with the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations in February 2021, and is planned to stay in place for a number of months. 

The installation of the 50-metre long walkway was unanimously supported by Randwick City Council. It is intended to be a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBT+ community. 

Concept design for rianbow walkway at Coogee Beach, aerial view.Photograph: Supplied/Randwick City Council

“For many years, Council has raised the rainbow flag at Randwick Town Hall as part of our ongoing support for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras,” Randwick Mayor Danny Said explained in a press release. “This proposal enhances that tradition and makes a strong public statement of support for our wonderfully diverse local community.” 

The council is currently investigating two installation options, including using temporary pavement paint or outdoor non-slip vinyl printed into the rainbow shape. 

This announcement follows the news of a proposed new permanent rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park to commemorate the third anniversary of the legalisation of same-sex marriage. 

Did you hear? Mardi Gras has dropped over 20,000 additional parade tickets and is giving away 2,000 for free

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.