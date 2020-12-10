A brand new rainbow walkway is coming to Coogee Beach

Sissy that walk down to the sand to colour your world

We could all use a little more colour in our lives – and in the new year, the Coogee Beach promenade is getting a whole lot of it, with the announcement of a temporary rainbow walkway coming to the beachside.

The bright new fixture, which will take over the naturally rainbow-shaped form of the Coogee Beach steps, will fall into high-heeled step with the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations in February 2021, and is planned to stay in place for a number of months.

The installation of the 50-metre long walkway was unanimously supported by Randwick City Council. It is intended to be a statement in support of diversity, inclusivity and equality with the local LGBT+ community.

Photograph: Supplied/Randwick City Council

“For many years, Council has raised the rainbow flag at Randwick Town Hall as part of our ongoing support for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras,” Randwick Mayor Danny Said explained in a press release. “This proposal enhances that tradition and makes a strong public statement of support for our wonderfully diverse local community.”

The council is currently investigating two installation options, including using temporary pavement paint or outdoor non-slip vinyl printed into the rainbow shape.

This announcement follows the news of a proposed new permanent rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park to commemorate the third anniversary of the legalisation of same-sex marriage.