Artist’s impression of the rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park.
Photograph: Supplied/City of SydneyArtist’s impression of the rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park.

Sydney is getting a new rainbow path to commemorate the legalisation of same-sex marriage

The commerative pathway will border Prince Alfred Park

Alannah Maher
Nearly three years ago, with the result of Australia’s marriage equality postal vote set to be announced, some 30,000 people gathered on the lawns of Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills in anticipation of the announcement on November 15, 2017. With the resounding “yes” vote announced, the gathering became a celebration. Recently, the area was renamed the Equality Green in honour of this day, and plans are afoot to transform an existing footpath into a rainbow pathway. 

“This is a permanent tribute to the moment when more than 30,000 Sydneysiders gathered together to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey in 2017,” lord mayor Clover Moore said in a press release. “The path will represent both the progress we have made towards equality and the long way to go before our LGBTIQ communities are free of discrimination.” 

The commemorative 90-metre pathway, proposed by the Surry Hills Creative Precinct, follows the installation of a rainbow crossing in Darlinghurst last year. Curving across the intersection of Bourke and Campbell streets in Darlinghurst and just off Taylor Square, the crossing is a tribute to the area’s close links to queer communities. 

If you’d like to have your say, community consultation on the new path design is open here until 5pm on Sunday, November 29.

Feel like celebrating? Darlinghurst Theatre's new performance festival Blooms with queer expression

