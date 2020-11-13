A brand new stand-up comedy night is coming to the heart of Kings Cross

If the act of streaming comedy specials at home is no longer helping to take the edge off this trash fire year, maybe it's time you got out to see some comedians in the flesh. We have just the thing. The team behind one of Sydney’s most well-renowned comedy nights is expanding its operations, transplanting around the corner from its cosy digs in the ‘cool and seedy bit’ of the Cross with a brand new stand up night at the Kings Cross Hotel.

The Happy Endings Comedy Club team brings a decade of know-how and connections to the Kings Cross Comedy Club. The event promises to pack a solid lineup of seven comedy weapons into both Friday and Saturday evenings. With two nights a week to choose from, you can double your odds of getting a seat at this intimate, physically distanced outing.

The gala launch night alone on Saturday November 21 is loaded with more than one name you should recognise – with Akmal, Steve Philp, Simon Kennedy, Julia Wilson, Oliver Twist, Stephanie Broadbridge, Jonas Holt, Lizzy Hoo and Sean Woodland.

If that’s not enough to lure you in, the vibe of the venue just might. The Comedy Club takes over the Bordello Room on the third floor of the hotel. With its rich red interiors and French-Italian 1920s era trappings, it's a nod to the sordid yet glamorous past of the building.

Head up to the fourth floor of the Kings Cross Hotel on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm for laughs in a classic setting that nods to the Cross’s inception as the epicentre of bohemian Sydney. Bookings essential. Get your tickets here for $30.

Want more? Check out the best live performances in Sydney this month.