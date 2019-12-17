This symbolic Christmas tree in Wynyard Park is raising money for bushfire victims

The ongoing bushfires raging across NSW have cast a shadow on the festive season. The Christmas decorations and festivities happening across Sydney have emerged at the same time as choking smoke from those very fires has been shrouding the city. In the heart of Sydney, a poignant shrine has been erected. An installation dubbed 'the Burnt Christmas Tree' has popped-up in Wynyard Park, crafted from fire-ravaged tree limbs and burnt objects sourced from fire-stricken areas of the state.

Created in partnership with the Red Cross and the City of Sydney, the Burnt Christmas Tree was designed by artist James Dive, the same creative behind the mammoth Martin Place Christmas Tree. The sculpture symbolises not only the darkness that bushfires have brought to what should be the happiest time of the year, but also reminds us that our communities will rise, rebuild, and recover.

Sydney-siders are encouraged to visit the tree and make a donation to support the Australian Red Cross’ Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The tree will be on display until December 19, you can make an easy donation by scanning a QR code at the tree or by going to the Red Cross website.

Photograph: Supplied

