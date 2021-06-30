A CBD hotel is lighting up with a cute message of love for Sydney

If you’re not really feeling the love right now, we wouldn’t hold it against you. Lockdown life is pretty sucky, and after over a year of relative freedom, going back to stay-at-home orders is tough to swallow. Which is why even small gestures of solidarity can speak volumes during these troubled times. While it’s unable to host guests, the Shangri-La Hotel by Circular Quay is putting its lightbulbs to good use with an inspiring message: Love Syd.

Ok, it might not quite be Keats, but this simple message is a cute reminder that this city is one of the greatest on Earth, and while we might not be able to enjoy it in quite the way we used to, there are still plenty of reasons to love this town. We’re all in this together, Sydney.

Support local businesses by ordering takeaway from these top Sydney eateries.