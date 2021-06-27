Sydney restaurants and cafés now doing takeaway and delivery
Support local businesses and enjoy the city's best eats from the comfort and safety of your own home
Here at Time Out, we love connecting Sydneysiders with the city's best snacks, and that's still the case during lockdown. Just as they did last year during Sydney's first shutdown, many businesses are making the pivot back to home delivery, so why not treat yourself and support a local venue by ordering in.
If you own a business that is pivoting to home delivery during lockdown, we want to hear about it. Email Sydney editor Maxim Boon at: maxim.boon@timeout.com
Get Sydney's best eats delivered to your door
Arthur
Service: Pick up
This intimate deg-only diner in Surry Hills has launched ‘Arthur To-Go’, a collection of rotating meals featuring a main, side and dessert, priced between $80-$100. Think lasagne with pork and tomato ragù, cottage pie or housemade duck sausages with mash. Click here to view the full menu and place an order.
Saint Peter
Sydney's most pioneering seafood restaurant is once again offering the DIY home option it made available during Sydney's last lockdown. As it does in the restaurant, the Mr Niland at Home menu changes daily, depending on the produce that's coming into the restaurant. Each meal serves four people and comes complete with step-by-step cooking instructions. Order it for pick up from the neighbouring Fish Butchery between 2-7pm daily.
Fratelli Paradiso
Paradiso a Casa is Fratelli's take-home menu, which is available every day for pick up from 4pm. You'll find the restaurants most popular dishes, such as its lasagnetta, pasta dcampi, and of course, its leading crowd-pleaser, the tiramisu.
Chiswick
Close your eyes and you can pretend that celeb chef Matt Moran himself has popped by to whip up dinner when you order an at-home feast from Chiswick. We're talking Moran's drool-worthy duck, chicken and pea pie, woodfired flatbread and delicious seasonal fruit crumble to finish. And on Sundays, you can even order Chiswick's popular roast, plus a whole heap of other winter meal packages if you're looking to stock the larder. Available for pick-up only when your order via the Chiswick website.
Henrietta
Up-market Lebonese charcoal chook joint Henrietta was born during lockdown, so it’s little surprise that the venue opened more or less future-proofed for the kind of lockdown Sydney now finds itself in, thanks to a handy takeaway window on Crown Street. You can still enjoy its full menu of perfectly charred chicken, house-made pickles, heavenly garlic sauce, hearty salads, and Middle Eastern sides, available to pick-up or for delivery via Uber Eats.
No. 92 GPR
This cosy Glebe winebar and eatery is getting a little spicy during lockdown. In addition to a takeaway menu featuring mod-Italian fare, it's also launching its own "pivot project". Mexico Mi Amor is a Mexican pop-up offering burritos, bowls, and of course, Margaritas.
Mary's
The burger masters at Mary's are currently offering takeaway through the Deliveroo app from their CBD and Newtown locations. Their menu consists of its signature burgers, pizza, chicken and sides with an extensive vegan menu for anyone wanting to skip on the meat.
CicciaBella
Pasta is one of the hardest cuisines to deliver – that appetising plate of silky al dente ribbons in a glossy slick of delicious sauce can quickly turn into a congealed lump of unappetising stoge in transit. Which is why the take-away meals at Cicciabella require you to spend a couple of minutes boiling the fresh pasta at home. Trust us, this small amount of effort pays dividends, but if you're determined not to lift a finger, the full menu including labour-free antipasti and pizza is also available for pick-up between 5-9pm.
Fabbrica
Rather conveniently, the team at Fabbrica have leaned hard into an at-home market in recent months, with the restaurant's meal kits now available in many upmarket grocery stores around town. It's all conveniently sealed in an easy-to-carry pack, so simply heat through the sauce and boil the pasta in under five minutes for a restaurant-quality feed at your very own dining table. If you head to Fabbrica's CBD HQ, you can soup-up your supper with some of its high-quality antipasti and pantry staples.
Butter
Purveyors of comfort food are the heroes of these troubled times, so thank your lucky stars that the fried chicken from Surry Hills’ Butter is available for delivery through Uber Eats. What’s new during lockdown? The Butter Ramen Club Special - the Tori Miso Ramen by chef Kerby Craig (of UME Burger) – not usually available for delivery will be orderable, albeit in limited amounts, so order early to avoid disappointment.
Iiko Mazesoba
The saucier cousin of the soup-based ramen is another one of those dishes that doesn't do well in transit, but that's not to say there aren't solutions to this delivery headscratcher. The team at Iiko Mazesoba have created family meal packs which include noodles, chashu, sauce, vinegar, chilli oil, shallots, bamboo shoots, nori and sesame seeds to make six servings for just $55, and if you live within 10km of the CBD, you can also take advantage of free delivery. The available menu will be advertised on the restaurant's Instagram every week. Want to buy now, eat later? You can also get frozen meal packs.
Blackrose Bar and Café
The popular Liverpool Italian eatery is offering its full menu of pasta, pizza and antipasti for pick-up or delivery between Wednesday to Sunday, 5-9pm. And you can also order from its extensive wine list if you're looking for the perfect drop to accompany your dinner.
Afghan Royal Restaurant
If you live in the Macarthur LGA, Campbelltown, Minto, Narrallen or Camden areas, you can get a taste of traditional Afghani cuisine courtesy of Afghan Royal Restaurant. You can order from the full menu via the restaurant's website or by calling 0480 136 506.
The Taphouse
This Darlo pub is expanding its delivery capabilities over the next few weeks by using its otherwise out-of-work bartenders and staff to take orders around Sydney. For all orders in a 1km radius of the Taphouse in Darlinghurst, the local beer haven will be serving up complimentary delivery with no minimum spend, including alcohol delivered to your door, $6 shots of Jameson or Jack Daniels to add on to your order, and on Sundays its award-winning roast delivered at just $25.
Osteria Coogee
While you won't be able to find aboslutely everything on its a la carte menu for takeaway, this beachside Italian has managed to get most of its greatest hits ready for your dining table. You can order from a range of ten pasta dishes, a handful of entrees and even some heartier mains.
DOC Pizza and Mozzarella Bar
Pizza purists from Melbourne will be familiar with DOC, but since it opened its first Sydney outpost in Surry Hills in late 2019, it's earned quite the Sydney following too. The pizzeria and deli will be offering takeaway for pick-up throughout lockdown, or delivery via Door Dash and Uber Eats.
Peppe's
Vegans needn't go hungry during lockdown. Peppe's is offering its full range of vegan pasta dishes for pick-up or delivery via Deliveroo and Uber Eats in and around Bondi.
Hartsyard
Newtowners and those in the surrounding suburbs can still enjoy a feed from Hartsyard throughout lockdown. You can order from its special take-away menu, which includes mains like whole baked Barramundi in curry butter, roasted prawn bisque and miso eggplant with white sesame tahini. Up the ante with a pre-batched cocktail, like a Jalapeno Margarita or Maple Old Fashioned. Each order is designed to serve two, but we won’t tell anyone if you polish it off yourself. Order via the website for pick-up only.
Ezra
Potts Pointers and those from the surrounding suburbs can enjoy an Israeli dinner for two thanks to Ezra's new at-home takeway packs. There's a new selection available everyday, available for pickup between 4.30-7.30pm. Email info@ezrarestaurant.com.au before 5pm to find out what's on the menu and to place your order.
Ho Jiak Haymarket
The unbeatable Malaysian hawker experience is now also available to take home thanks to a menu packed with Ho Jiak's most popular signature dishes including its mind-bendingly good nasi goreng. There will also be daily specials available for those looking for something new, and when you order from the Haymarket branch, you can also enjoy delivery via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
Carbòn
This Mexican spot on Bondi Road is grilling up tortillas, seafood and slow-cooked meats on a wood fire barbecue, which you can now enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Order a round of tacos (there are four varieties to choose from), some charred corn and house-made guac and live your best lockdown life like you're south of the border.
Kickin’Inn
Like seafood? Like spice? Don't mind stubborn stains? Then Kickin’Inn is laying on the unapologetically messy meal you've been waiting for. The Kajun-style seafood comes served in a bag designed to be tipped out over a table and dug through, barehanded. It’s offering multiple meal options of various sizes, and don’t worry, you’ll be supplied with butcher's paper, bibs and gloves when you pick up your takeaway order from one of Kickin’Inn’s seven locations around Sydney. Order via its website or on Menulog.