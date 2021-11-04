A choose-your-own-adventure Martini experience is coming to this Surry Hills gin joint

You get to experiment with garnishes to craft the perfect tipple just for you

The Four Pillars Laboratory on Crown Street, like every other hospitality establishment in Sydney, has had a pretty quiet few months. But now that the city had finally reopened, so has the Lab, and all the fresh menu items, cocktails, workshops, and masterclasses that come with it. For those not already in the know, this shop-cum-bar-cum-classroom is a place to taste, talk, buy and make gin under the guidance of Melbourne's most beloved juniper genies.

One thing that has come with the reopening of this Surry Hills gin joint is a brand-new menu, which includes Eileen’s Martini Service, a new way to sip down a Four Pillars Martini. You can choose between a Picual or Eileen’s 50/50, and you'll be furnished with not one, but two Martinis. The first 50mL will come served in a chilled glass, garnished and ready to drink. Then you get to pour and garnish the second serve yourself. In true Lab style, it’s a great way to get more hands-on with your cocktail and is perfect for showing off your mixology skills on date night, by the way.

One of the most bougie additions to the new menu is the Jatz & Bloody Shiraz Gin Caviar, the perfect snack to pair with your gin tipples. You'll find it on the menu as Fancy Jatz, and it’s predicted to be a favourite snack when served with spring cocktails.

The Gin Shop also has some new goodies on the shelves to get you stocked up for the festive season, including the 2021 Australian Christmas Gin, Christmas Gin Puddings, Cranberry & Gin Orange Relish and Rare Dry Gin Glaze for your Chrissie ham.

Workshops and Maker Sessions are back from November too, including the Gin Workshop, which is pretty much a gin history lesson with flights of gin and bar snacks included (don’t mind if we do), and the Cocktail Workshop, a hands-on cocktail making experience hosted by resident gin-smith and Four Pillars master distiller James Irvine. In the Maker Sessions, you’ll take part in a mini distillation of the latest seasonal gin.

To make a booking at The Gin Lab, head over to the Four Pillars website.

