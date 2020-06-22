A cold snap is bringing the coldest weather of the winter so far to NSW this week

Sydneysiders are not an especially hardy people – we tend to throw on the layers as soon as the mercury dips below 20 degrees. However, an impending cold snap that could see temperatures plummet to near freezing in parts of the Harbour City will truly be cause to rug up this week.

Sydney is set to shiver through the chilliest week of winter so far, as a cold front, driven by a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea, could see temperatures fall as low as 1C. The good news is, thanks to largely clear skies, daytime temps are likely to be in the mid-to-high teens. However, mornings are due to be particularly bitter, with temperatures reaching only single digits, just when many Sydneysiders are starting their daily commute again as more offices and workplaces reopen in the city.

Outside of the metropolitan area, some snowfall is expected over NSW’s Central and Northern Tablelands. Overnight between Monday and Tuesday could be especially icy in the Blue Mountains above elevations of 1100 metres, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Camden, in Sydney’s west, has already recorded a low of 1.6C as of Monday morning, and these frigid conditions are set to last until early Friday, when wet weather will chase away the cold –although rain will likely still put a damper on your weekend plans.

