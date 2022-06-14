The best pubs and bars with fireplaces in Sydney

In 2019, after 157 years, the Australian Youth Hotel got a new name and a new look. These days it's known as the Glebe Hotel and while a lick of paint and an awesome new British-inspired menu are welcome changes, sometimes it's best to leave a few more rustic touches. Thankfully, both fireplaces at this historic site have remained in tact, one in the front bar and the other in the pubs new-look bistro.