The best pubs and bars with fireplaces in Sydney

The fireplace is a fitting detail at this distinctly British pub and cocktail bar, hidden away in the centre of the CBD. If a spot in front of the open flames and the offer of bangers and mash with a proper cask ale poured from a proper hand pump doesn’t scream cold weather comfort, we’re not sure what does.
Winter is when some of Sydney's best pubs really are the best place to be. Better yet when the mercury really drops, is a pub or bar with a great fire place. Curl up in front of the flames – preferably wood, but we'll take gas if that's what's on offer – with a pint of beer and lose whole evenings in the comfort of your local, staying warm and dry all winter long.