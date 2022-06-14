Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hands toasting with whiskey in front of fireplace
Photograph: iStock

The best pubs and bars with fireplaces in Sydney

The only thing better than a boozy winter warmer is drinking one in front of a roaring fire

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
,
Matty Hirsch
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Winter is when some of Sydney's best pubs really are the best place to be. Better yet when the mercury really drops, is a pub or bar with a great fire place. Curl up in front of the flames – preferably wood, but we'll take gas if that's what's on offer – with a pint of beer and lose whole evenings in the comfort of your local, staying warm and dry all winter long.

Be prepared for any weather. These are the best things to do in Sydney when it rains.

The best pubs and bars with fireplaces in Sydney

The Duke of Clarence
Photograph: Anna Kucera

1. The Duke of Clarence

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

The fireplace is a fitting detail at this distinctly British pub and cocktail bar, hidden away in the centre of the CBD. If a spot in front of the open flames and the offer of bangers and mash with a proper cask ale poured from a proper hand pump doesn’t scream cold weather comfort, we’re not sure what does.

Read more
The Hero of Waterloo
Photograph: Anna Kucera

2. The Hero of Waterloo

  • Bars
  • Millers Point

There's few pubs in Sydney we'd want to hole up in more than the Hero. Somehow, you just lose track of time here. It's probably something to do with the low ceilings, Sydney cut-sandstone walls, and Guinness and James Squire brews from clean lines. You'll also find four fireplaces roaring here – one wood and three gas.

Read more
Advertising
The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel

3. The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Millers Point

Sydney's oldest continually licensed hotel, the Nelson is a handsome watering hole if ever there was one: convict-mined sandstone walls built around a roaring hearth and microbrewery. Pick up a ploughman's lunch and one of the six award-winning ales brewed on the premises, and get stuck in.

Read more
Book online
The Lord Dudley
Photograph: Leigh Griffiths

4. The Lord Dudley

  • Bars
  • Paddington

Enter the warmth of the Lounge, and you'll find an enormous fireplace roaring to welcome you. Many a romance has blossomed here (including for heavyweight icon Les Darcy, who worked as a barman while wooing the licensee's daughter). There are more than 20 taps to choose from, so grab a pint and settle in. 

 

Read more
Advertising
Charlie Parker's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

5. Charlie Parker's

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

This basement bar located beneath Merivale's fine diner, Fred's, is a delightfully cosy spot to settle in for a spell. In the cooler months, the lounge is warmed by an open fire, where luxurious lounges become prime real estate. Grab a couple of snacks and some bracing whisky and you're in for a good time.

Read more
The Glebe Hotel
Photograph: Katje Ford

6. The Glebe Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Glebe
  • price 2 of 4

In 2019, after 157 years, the Australian Youth Hotel got a new name and a new look. These days it's known as the Glebe Hotel and while a lick of paint and an awesome new British-inspired menu are welcome changes, sometimes it's best to leave a few more rustic touches. Thankfully, both fireplaces at this historic site have remained in tact, one in the front bar and the other in the pubs new-look bistro.

Read more
Advertising
Cricketers Arms Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

7. Cricketers Arms Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Cosy and rustic, cheap and chic – this Slurry Hills icon is the perfect place to grab a scotch or sparkling ale and while away a rainy arvo by the fire watching the footy with a toastie in hand and a flatulent labrador dozing at your feet. You'll want to head there midweek for some fireside action because Fridays and Saturdays are no fire days, probably to prevent people getting singed during the weekend rush.

Read more
Dove and Olive

8. Dove and Olive

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The beers are awesome, the schnitzels are crunchy and golden, the steaks come with blue cheese and the gas fireplace is ready and waiting to warm your toes and banish the chill at this excellent boozer.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
The Bayview Hotel

9. The Bayview Hotel

  • Bars
  • Gladesville

There’s a lot of room to move at this expansive Gladesville hotel, but we aim for cosy spots around the central gas fireplace. Should the need for a bit more action strike, there's a packed calendar of karaoke nights, trivia and live music here, too.

Read more
The Riverview

10. The Riverview

  • Bars
  • Balmain

A lovely old neighbourhood pub in the quiet backstreets of Balmain, the Riverview is gussied up in the style of a classic British gastro pub, its bright red doors holding the promise of a good feed and a few tall tales over a Guinness, White Rabbit, James Squire, Coopers, or Little Creatures pale at the matching red-tiled bar or by the open fireplace.

Read more
Advertising
The Hotel Steyne
Credit: Daniel Boud

11. The Hotel Steyne

  • Bars
  • Manly

Forget everything you think you know about the Steyne. A facelift gave the once-troublesome hot spot a swift 180 and it's been smooth sailing for this Manly watering hole ever since. There on a blustery day? Take shelter in one of the window booths, toast your feet by the fireside and watch the breakers roll in over schooners of craft beers.

Read more
Book online
The Doss House
Photograph: Anna Kucera

12. The Doss House

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • The Rocks
  • price 2 of 4

Open a business in the Rocks, and it’s pretty much a guarantee of heritage sandstone and regular tourist trade. The trick at the Doss House has been to tap into the local history (in past lives this bar was a hospital, an opium den and a bootmaker, and they make no secret of it) while bringing something to the area that attracts Sydney natives as well as the travellers. Gladly, those universal attractions are whisky and fire. Complete with Chesterfield lounges and ornamental books, this Sydney favourite is set for all seasons.

Read more
Book online
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.