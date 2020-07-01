A cult-favourite lamington pop-up is arriving in Sydney and Melbourne soon

The fine chocolatiers at Koko Black and the dessert masterminds behind N2 Extreme Gelato have been hard at work figuring out the perfect treat in time for a date that is marked in bold and underlined in red on our calendars: World Chocolate Day on July 7.

Ultimately, they've landed on a real crowd pleaser. Australian artisanal chocolate-maker Koko Black will host Tokyo Lamington, a Japanese desserterie which turns the concept of the traditional Australian party treat on its head. Pop-up stores will be set up across Koko Black's Sydney and Melbourne outlets. As the brainchild of Eddie Stewart (founder of N2 Extreme Gelato and formerly, of Black Star Pastry), Tokyo Lamington has Australian connections, but the pop-up stores mark the brand's first venture in the market into Australian bricks and mortar retail – currently, its only permanent stores are in Tokyo and Singapore.

As for what's on offer? There's only one finessed and highly-curated product: a limited edition box of three Koko Black chocolate-coated lamingtons, in caramelised coconut, Davidson plum, and triple chocolate flavours ($21). The caramelised coconut incorporates almond and caramelised coconut cremeux, with a white chocolate finish. The Davidson plum is tart, fruity and layered in Koko Black’s rich, fruity dark Sao Thome chocolate. Finally, the triple chocolate flavour is exactly what you'd hope: decadently dark, with silky, 80 per cent chocolate and finished with chocolate shavings on top.

Tokyo Lamington will take over Koko Black's Strand Arcade and QVB outposts in Sydney, as well as eight locations across Melbourne, including Carlton, Chadstone, South Yarra, Doncaster, Maribyrnong, Town Hall, Royal Arcade, and Glen Waverly on Tuesday, July 7. Check out opening times for your local Koko Black store here.

