This new KitKat store opening up in the Sydney CBD lets you create your own flavours

Ever looked at new chocolate flavours in supermarkets and thought, 'I could definitely do better'? Here's looking at you, Vegemite Dairy Milk. Well, at the new KitKat boutique opening up in Sydney's Mid City, you'll finally have to chance to test out that new taste combination you've been dreaming of for years. One of the most exciting services at this KitKat wonderland lets you craft your own designer flavour, from the base chocolate to the toppings and even the packaging. Once you've concocted your Kitkat creation at the 'Make Your Break' station, you can watch the in-house chocolatiers make it right in front of you.

While that's a major drawcard, the new Chocolatory Boutique has a whole lot more to offer besides. Building on the success of the Melbourne outlet, the bricks and mortar KitKat outpost is all about the experience: there's a tasting table, where you sample delicious assorted flavours, both historic and new and a 'Chocolate Train', where you can pick out flavours to try as they chug past you. The yuzu ganache sounds tempting, as does the combination of peanut butter and raspberry, but others, such as the wasabi crème, might be best reserved for bolder gourmands. Other KitKats you can try? Churros, sake, cotton candy and lamington flavoured wafers.

The Boutique opens on July 6 in Sydney's Mid City on Pitt Street. Opening times are Monday to Wednesday, 7am-6pm; Thursday to Friday 7am-9pm; and Saturday to Sunday 9am-7pm.

