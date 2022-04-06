A fireworks spectacular will light up Darling Harbour for the next month to support Ukraine

The sky will be lit up every Saturday night to raise funds for refugees forced to flee their homes

The skies above Darling Harbour will be lit up blue and yellow in support of relief efforts for those impacted by the war in Ukraine every Saturday night until May 14. Lending fundraising support from Saturday, April 9, the display will help raise funds to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine, in partnership with Australia for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

UNHCR staffers will be roaming the foreshore vantage points including the International Convention Centre (ICC), Cockle Bay Wharf and Darling Quarter, so you'll be able to show some support and donate to a good cause while marvelling at the stunning fireworks show from 8:30pm.

If you're interested in more information on donating, head to the Darling Harbour website here.