A first-of-its-kind hot air balloon bar will sling gin cocktails above Darling Harbour

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a hot air balloon slinging gin cocktails. For one day only, a floating bar will be heading up, up and away above Darling Harbour.

At this first-of-its-kind bar in the sky experience, guests will fly at an elevation equivalent to more than 30 metres or “over 170 cucumbers” above the city. While aboard, punters will sip upon Hendrick’s Gin cocktails and nibble on a hamper of themed goodies featuring every G&T’s best accomplice, the humble cucumber.

The Most Unusual Balloon Bar makes its maiden voyage on Saturday, December 5, and will be open for one day only between 3pm and 9pm. Tickets are free, but naturally, spaces are extremely limited to hop aboard to live out your steampunk fantasy and get your juniper jollies. If you’d like to feel like the ultimate old timey baron or baroness, looking down upon peasants and picturesque views, you can shoot your shot by heading over to the website from 9am on Monday, November 30. Sessions will be booked on a first come, first served basis. May the odds be ever in your favour!

