SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hot air balloon floats above the clouds.
Photograph: Supplied/Hendrick's Gin

A first-of-its-kind hot air balloon bar will sling gin cocktails above Darling Harbour

And tickets are free – if you can get your hands on them

By
Alannah Maher
Advertising

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a hot air balloon slinging gin cocktails. For one day only, a floating bar will be heading up, up and away above Darling Harbour.

At this first-of-its-kind bar in the sky experience, guests will fly at an elevation equivalent to more than 30 metres or “over 170 cucumbers” above the city. While aboard, punters will sip upon Hendrick’s Gin cocktails and nibble on a hamper of themed goodies featuring every G&T’s best accomplice, the humble cucumber. 

The Most Unusual Balloon Bar makes its maiden voyage on Saturday, December 5, and will be open for one day only between 3pm and 9pm. Tickets are free, but naturally, spaces are extremely limited to hop aboard to live out your steampunk fantasy and get your juniper jollies. If you’d like to feel like the ultimate old timey baron or baroness, looking down upon peasants and picturesque views, you can shoot your shot by heading over to the website from 9am on Monday, November 30. Sessions will be booked on a first come, first served basis. May the odds be ever in your favour!

If you fancy a beverage in bespoke digs, check out the best hidden bars in Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.