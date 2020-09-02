A hatted chef is hosting an intimate, pop-up Sunday lunch with a live concert pianist

Having made his name at acclaimed Gold Coast eatery, Blue Door on 5th, hatted chef Dylan Cashman is ready to bring his culinary expertise to Sydney. Not that he's a stranger to the city – Cashman honed his craft at Sean's Panorama and the now-closed Paper Daisy – but with his new pop-up concept, Blue Door Sundays, he's onto a new thing.

Beginning on Sunday, September 20, Cashman will host five-course degustations around the city, paired with a musical artist and matched wine. The inaugural event will kick off to the musical stylings of classical concert pianist Van-Anh Nguyen, who'll serenade diners as they amble through a long, languorous lunch at Manly's the Herring Room. Cashman aims to create a sensory experience through the combination of a carefully curated degustation, genre-spanning musical accompaniment and flowing drinks. Settle in for courses inspired by his seaside travels around the Mediterranean, including a Negroni-inspired white fish crudo and line-caught squid carbonara paired with Italian wine. The event will be limited to a maximum of 40 people.



Book in for the first Blue Door Sundays event now for $220 per person – and check back in for details on where it'll pop up next.

