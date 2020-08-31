A new Sydney service will drop packages of crisp-shelled, creamy cannoli to your door

Brothers Matt and Jordan Marchetta have been around the Italian sweets business for a long time. With some of their family members boasting 35-year histories as Italian pastry chefs, mostly operating cake stores in Western Sydney, it was only natural they wanted to find a way to share that expertise with a bigger base. In February of 2020, the brothers set up Cannoli Rush, an online cannoli service, delivering sweet pastry shells wrapped around a creamy filling all around Sydney.



Cannoli is traditionally from the southern island of Sicily in Italy, and is made by rolling out a sweet pastry dough, shaping it into a hollow cylindrical shell and frying it. The shell is then stuffed with a ricotta or custard filling. The Marchetta brothers have experimented and come up with 15 different flavours of cannoli, including limoncello, pistachio, hazelnut, Bounty, Biscoff and salted caramel – and they're delivering them all around the Sydney metropolitan area for a flat rate of $9.90.

A new, special Father's Day gift box includes eight cannoli, a bottle of Jack Daniels, two sfogliatelle, four profiteroles, four almond biscuits and a bunch of assorted chocolates for $99 (and there's an alcohol-free option for $69). It's a great option if Dad won't mind that there'll be no trace nor crumb left of his present by the end of the day.

Otherwise, choose from a range of other gift boxes, including Biscoff ($60) and Nutty Professor-themed ($53). If you'd rather pick your own flavours individually, a small cannolo is $2.50, while larger ones are $4.50.

Order your sweet treats at Cannoli Rush.





