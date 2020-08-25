A hidden tequila restaurant and bar is popping up in the CBD next week

Tequila Mockingbird is both a Latin American restaurant and bar in a Paddington Terrace, and a front runner for the best pun-based venue name in Sydney (Fleetwood Macchiato is also up there). And now they are expanding into the heart of the city with a month-long pop-up restaurant called Tequila on York. Kicking off on Wed Sep 2, and running until Fri Oct 9, they're offering a four or eight course set menu for lunch and dinner, but this is no walk-in affair.

They've taken over an old printing shop in the city and you need to call on arrival to gain access to your table. It's kind of like a secret society, only instead of hazing you're getting snacks, tequila and mezcal, which is a much better deal. Chef John Frid will be stretching his creative muscles at the new venue, plating up elaborate snacks like Hiramasa kingfish ceviche with watermelon sorbet, chile verde, eschalot, sea bananas and plantain frito; or spinach queso tamales with sheep milk feta, rajas poblanas, corn veloute, and pistachio.



Holidays in Tulum are still out of the question at this stage, so degustory travel is the way to go when you want a taste of the tropics on home turf. It might not be where you'd rather be, but for an hour and a half getaway with no jet lag, there's now Tequila on York to help with those itchy feet.

