A hopeful new sculpture has sprung up on the Bondi coastal walk

Although Sculpture by the Sea has been called off this year, a bright green 10 metre tall sculpture has sprung up on the well-travelled Coogee to Bondi Coastal Walk, on the end of the South Bondi headland in Marks Park.

Situated at a vantage point out over the ocean, the sculpture titled 'Green Life' symbolises birth, renewal and newness. “For all the calmness of the sculpture that represents the first shoots of a new plant, there is an urgency. In a world plagued by a viral pandemic we are reminded that our future is possible only if we live our lives in harmony with nature," said artist Milan Kuzica in a press release.

“I was inspired by John Lennon's song ‘Imagine’, his almost utopian notion of a harmonious world. Today, the threats of Lennon's time have largely changed, and new ones have arrived, today we live with a dangerous invisible enemy. This fight against the global viral pandemic knows no borders or continents. We share this world together and the responsibility lies with each of us. This is a great test of our humanity. If we are successful, a life re-born, a ‘green life’ awaits us.”

It's certainly something to ponder on when you spot this hopeful beacon on your next beachside stroll. Bondi's annual Sculpture by the Sea, which sees a two-kilometre coastal stretch filled with sculptures and installations, is set to return in 2021.

