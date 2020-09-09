A hot new taco stand is popping up in a Messina carpark this week

Formerly the chief taco slinger at Ghostboy Cantina and the George Hotel, Toby Wilson is taking his tacos on the road with a new pop-up outfit, Ricos Tacos. The Ricos Tacos truck will be pulling up to Gelato Messina's headquarters in Rosebery from Thursday, September 10.



The king of the street food taco, the 'al pastor' will make an appearance – here, it is stuffed with chorizo, potato, salsa and pineapple. The 'beef birria' has Jalisco-style braised beef with a salsa roja, while veggos are catered to with a fried cauliflower taco drizzled with agave tahini. Each taco is $6. Choose from classic drinks like a cashew and malt horchata (a sweet rice drink) and a agua de jamaica, or iced hibiscus water.

Like a real pueblo street food stand, there are no bookings, and no real seats – just swing by, grab a hot taco or three, and hover over a makeshift table if you can bag one. And just try to resist chasing it down with a scoop of gelato. You can visit on Thursdays (5pm until sold out) and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (12pm until sold out). Swing by 58 Mentmore Avenue, Rosebery for the goods.





