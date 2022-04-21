A huge food and music fest kicks off in the CBD this weekend and we’re giving away free tix

Time Out is shouting you this long weekend with free entry to the Master the Art pop-up party

You can experience the very best of the city’s thriving bar scene with a side helping of floor-filling music this weekend, and you won’t spend a cent for the pleasure, because Time Out is shouting free tickets to any two events taking place at the pop-up three-day party at Barrack Street, Master the Art. Use discount code TOSHOUT when you book tickets and get 100 per cent off entry to two of the eight awesome happenings taking place from Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24. Each ticket is usually $60, so you can enjoy $120 worth of good times, for the princely sum of diddly squat. Not a bad deal, eh?

So, which events should you catch? Here are your options:

FRIDAY

When: Fri Apr 22, 6-10pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

Help launch the weekend with some masters of the art of indie rock and pop. Alternative pop songstress Wafia is your headliner, with support from singer and TikTok sensation Ūla, lovable ‘Slow’ crooner Hauskey, and local singer-songwriter Little Green.

SATURDAY

When: Sat Apr 23, noon-1.30pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

It’s the preferred drink of James Bond and Dean Martin and the cornerstone of a cocktail maker’s repertoire. Make a good one and your party’s off to a killer start, but what are the secrets? Join an acclaimed bartender from Maybe Sammy, the Sydney cocktail bar that was voted number 22 in World’s 50 Best Bar Awards 2021, as they show you the ropes, spirits and techniques that go into a world-class Martini. Perfect the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Classic Dry Martini as well as the ever-popular Espresso Martini. Guests will be treated to cocktails at the end and will leave the class with a gift pack of a Maybe Sammy bottled cocktail and Sammy Junior Coffee pods.

When: Sat Apr 23, 2-3.30pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

Join the From Sunday Winemakers on a tasting exploration of the beautiful wines of NSW. Dave Kynaston and Sam Bowman will talk about the latest in regenerative farming practices whilst taking you through their newest collection of amazing wines. From the sunny banks of the Murray River to the high altitude slopes of Orange, these are NSW wines made for NSW. Guests will be tasting five different wines and join a blending masterclass to be an integral part of the next From Sunday Winemakers adventure. Each participant will get to take home a bottle of wine to enjoy.

When: Sat Apr 23, 4-5.30pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

The heritage Metcalfe Bond Stores in The Rocks have recently become Hickson House Distilling Company, where Hickson Road Gins are made alongside a grand bar and kitchen. Join Mikey Enright (co-founder) and Tim Stones (distiller) of Hickson House on a gin journey covering history, why Australian native botanicals make great gin, and how they use them. Learn their favourite gin bars around the world and the tastiest gin cocktails out there. Ticket includes a G&T on arrival, a tasting board of three gins from the Hickson Road range with tonic, and a Martini to finish. You'll also get to take home a 200ml bottle of Hickson Road Australian Dry Gin and Hickson Road olives.

When: Sat Apr 23, 6-10pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

Following a day of masterclasses, Barrack Street will be given over to some masters of EDM. Those veteran ‘I Love It’ legends Sneaky Sound System headline. Adelaide trio East Av3 and sassy Italiana Kota Banks provide support, with introspective up-and-comer Cloe Terare kicking off the evening.

SUNDAY

When: Sun Apr 24, noon-1.30pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

At Mooney Mooney on the Hawkesbury River, 45 minutes north of Sydney, you’ll find the oyster farms of Broken Bay. Sydney Oyster Farm Tours take visitors on a delicious journey here daily, but you can experience the best of the region’s bivalves without leaving the CBD during this masterclass. Learn how to shuck oysters, how to recognise the differences between Sydney rock oysters and Pacific oysters, and taste their different flavour profiles. Attendees will receive two dozen oysters (mix of Sydney Rock and Pacific) to consume or take home, served with lemons, elderflower mignonette and lime Margarita dressing. For good measure the oysters will be accompanied by some sweet Gold Coast Tiger Prawns!

When: Sun Apr 24, 4-5.30pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

Cantina OK! is not just some Mexican-themed bar. Voted number 23 in the World’s Best Bar Awards 2021, it’s easily one of the top bars of Sydney, a little place where tequila and mezcal-based drinks are crafted with uncommon skill for uniquely refreshing results. Join adept bartenders as they explain how to master the Margarita. Learn to make a classic Patrón Tequila Margarita; a Pineapple and Togarashi Patrón Tequila Margarita; and be guided through a bespoke Mezcal Tasting. You'll get to take home a mini Patrón Tequila bottle plus printed recipes to master your new skills at home.

When: Sun Apr 24, 6-10pm

Where: Barrack Street, Sydney

Wrap up Master the Art with some RnB and hip-hop beats. Your headliner is brilliant Maori-Australian rapper Day1. Sydney’s Area Famous star B Wise, Western Sydney hip-hop siren A.Girl, and New Zealand/Aotearoa’s JessB round out the bill.

And if that's just whetted your whistle for even more fun times, there's even more to look forward to. The Master the Art events are part of a six-week festival hosted by YCK Laneways, the CBD's top nightlife and entertainment precinct. Read all about the YCK Intersections Fest here.