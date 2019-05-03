A luxe new day spa has opened in Sydney, but it’s not for humans

Does a blueberry facial followed by an aromatherapy mud bath and deep tissue massage sound like a heavenly way to unwind? Well, we’re afraid that this salon in Mosman isn’t serving human clientele – these treatments are reserved for pets only.

The Fur Salon by Rufus and Coco are taking pet grooming to a ridiculously swanky level. As well as getting shampoos, trims and hairdos, your dog, cat and even your rabbit can book in for human-standard massage treatments, activated charcoal exfoliation, pedicures and even spa day dog birthday parties. And we’re just a little bit jealous.

The pet salon opened in April, and they’re all about going above and beyond for your fancy fury friends. They use Rufus and Coco pet care products which get all the nasties out of pet shampoos, tick and flea treatments and other luxury ointments, and the salon’s ‘furologists’ tailor treatments to pets who might have anxiety, be a little over-energetic or allergic to certain ingredients.

The treatment menu features all the luxe spa buzzwords and items – Dead Sea minerals, essential oils, hydrating green tea, volume enhancers and texturing – plus cappuccinos for dog and cats. A full groom starts from $90 depending on your pet’s size and fur type, and the more outlandish animal treatments like facials and mud baths sit around the $70 mark.

Treat your pup (before the spa trip) to a run around Sydney’s best dog parks and dog beaches.