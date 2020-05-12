The best dog-friendly parks in Sydney
Now you and your best friend can both lap up that freedom
Wide open spaces, pug-height water stations, dog-friendly cafés and off-leash areas: this is what Sydneysiders and their puppers look for in a dog park. You've taken them along on some of the best walks in Sydney, but sometimes they (and you) just need a space to be let off the leash, sprawl on the grass, and not do all that much. We've picked out some slices of doggy paradise in Sydney, so you and your canine companions can stretch your legs and lap up the sunshine in some of our city's prettiest green spaces. Plus, some parks host training classes, so your furry bestie can learn some skills – or just how to behave.
The best dog-friendly parks
Marks Park
Best for: Dogs and owners who like to share
You’ll really feel like part of the pack at Marks Park, where you can find a friendly dog share-basket on the northern side to drop off or borrow ball launchers, frisbees and doo doo bags for your four-legged pal. It’s about a third of the way along the Bondi to Bronte so they can get in a coastal stroll before hitting the park.
Hawthorne Canal Reserve
Best for: Treating your puppy pal to a coffee date
While the long grassy run in this semi-enclosed park is enough of a drawcard, Café Bones is the real star. Order Coco a puppuccino, stock-up on dog treats and grab yourself a coffee while you meet the throng of fluffy fellows trotting between tables, or watch the Sunday morning dog training sessions.
Sydney Park
Best for: Family adventures with your fur baby
Boasting the largest off-leash area in the inner city, the 40 lush hectares of gently rolling hills and meandering walkways are perfect for hyper pups. Plus there’s picnic areas with barbecues, a kids’ playground and a cycling centre. Just keep your furry family members away from the wetlands and cooking areas for their own safety.
Bungarribee Park
Best for: Young pups who want to run free
This 200-hectare addition to Western Sydney Parklands is home to one of the biggest dedicated dog parks in the city: the Warrigal Run. It’s a fenced park, so perfect for good boys in training who otherwise might run off. There’s plenty of doggy extras like water bowls, business bags and covered seating areas for pooped owners.
Centennial Park
Best for: Doggo cardio
It's estimated that over a million dogs visit Centennial Park every year, and you can let your good boy or girl run wild around 158 hectares of designated off-leash areas. Hang out with your pooch near Federation Pavilion and make furry friends in this dog nirvana. Plus, there are multiple cafés so you're never far from coffee.
Rushcutters Bay Park
Best for: Daydreaming about life on a dog-friendly yacht
By the water and next to the Marina, Rushcutters Bay Park is a picturesque spot to look out across the harbour while your pup meets the pampered pooches that reside in this stylish suburb. You and your pup can wander through the park at all hours of the day, but only let them off their leashes between 3.30pm-10.30am.
Blackwattle Bay Park
Best for: A puppy-strewn stroll
One of four along the Glebe foreshore, this park is an off-leash zone at all times with plenty grassy space for frolicking, not to mention the fabulous views of the ANZAC Bridge. The dog-friendly slice of heaven extends along the Foreshore Walk, stretching from Bicentennial Park to the Pyrmont Fish Markets.
Observatory Hill Park
Best for: A great view while you hang with your bestie
Sitting high atop the city with a vista across the harbour, this is a truly beautiful spot to take Spot for a run. The grassy hillock is an off-leash area at all times, so you can wander like a pair of tourists looking out over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. Hit the nearby Trust Café if in need of a caffeine hit.
