The best dog-friendly parks in Sydney

Wide open spaces, pug-height water stations, dog-friendly cafés and off-leash areas: this is what Sydneysiders and their puppers look for in a dog park. You've taken them along on some of the best walks in Sydney, but sometimes they (and you) just need a space to be let off the leash, sprawl on the grass, and not do all that much. We've picked out some slices of doggy paradise in Sydney, so you and your canine companions can stretch your legs and lap up the sunshine in some of our city's prettiest green spaces. Plus, some parks host training classes, so your furry bestie can learn some skills – or just how to behave.

