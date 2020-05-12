Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The best dog-friendly parks in Sydney

Dog with ball in mouth
Photograph: Unsplash/Bonnie Kittle
By Olivia Gee and Divya Venkataraman |
Wide open spaces, pug-height water stations, dog-friendly cafés and off-leash areas: this is what Sydneysiders and their puppers look for in a dog park. You've taken them along on some of the best walks in Sydney, but sometimes they (and you) just need a space to be let off the leash, sprawl on the grass, and not do all that much. We've picked out some slices of doggy paradise in Sydney, so you and your canine companions can stretch your legs and lap up the sunshine in some of our city's prettiest green spaces. Plus, some parks host training classes, so your furry bestie can learn some skills – or just how to behave.

The best dog-friendly parks

1
Dogs on a table
Photograph: Supplied
Attractions, Parks and gardens

Marks Park

Tamarama

Best for: Dogs and owners who like to share

You’ll really feel like part of the pack at Marks Park, where you can find a friendly dog share-basket on the northern side to drop off or borrow ball launchers, frisbees and doo doo bags for your four-legged pal. It’s about a third of the way along the Bondi to Bronte so they can get in a coastal stroll before hitting the park.

Read more
2
Cafe at Cafe Bones
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

Hawthorne Canal Reserve

Leichhardt

Best for: Treating your puppy pal to a coffee date

While the long grassy run in this semi-enclosed park is enough of a drawcard, Café Bones is the real star. Order Coco a puppuccino, stock-up on dog treats and grab yourself a coffee while you meet the throng of fluffy fellows trotting between tables, or watch the Sunday morning dog training sessions.  

Read more
3
Sydney Park
Things to do

Sydney Park

Erskineville

Best for: Family adventures with your fur baby

Boasting the largest off-leash area in the inner city, the 40 lush hectares of gently rolling hills and meandering walkways are perfect for hyper pups. Plus there’s picnic areas with barbecues, a kids’ playground and a cycling centre. Just keep your furry family members away from the wetlands and cooking areas for their own safety.

Read more
4
Two dogs perched on a fence
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Playgrounds

Bungarribee Park

Bungarribee

Best for: Young pups who want to run free

This 200-hectare addition to Western Sydney Parklands is home to one of the biggest dedicated dog parks in the city: the Warrigal Run. It’s a fenced park, so perfect for good boys in training who otherwise might run off. There’s plenty of doggy extras like water bowls, business bags and covered seating areas for pooped owners.

Read more
5
Centennial Park
Things to do

Centennial Park

Centennial Park

Best for: Doggo cardio

It's estimated that over a million dogs visit Centennial Park every year, and you can let your good boy or girl run wild around 158 hectares of designated off-leash areas. Hang out with your pooch near Federation Pavilion and make furry friends in this dog nirvana. Plus, there are multiple cafés so you're never far from coffee.

Read more
6
Harrison and Phoebe the Bernese Mountain Dogs at Ensemble Theatre SLOP
Photograph: Yael Stempler
Things to do

Rushcutters Bay Park

Rushcutters Bay

Best for: Daydreaming about life on a dog-friendly yacht

By the water and next to the Marina, Rushcutters Bay Park is a picturesque spot to look out across the harbour while your pup meets the pampered pooches that reside in this stylish suburb. You and your pup can wander through the park at all hours of the day, but only let them off their leashes between 3.30pm-10.30am. 

Read more
7
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

Blackwattle Bay Park

Glebe

Best for: A puppy-strewn stroll

One of four along the Glebe foreshore, this park is an off-leash zone at all times with plenty grassy space for frolicking, not to mention the fabulous views of the ANZAC Bridge. The dog-friendly slice of heaven extends along the Foreshore Walk, stretching from Bicentennial Park to the Pyrmont Fish Markets.

Read more
8
Observatory Hill Park
Things to do

Observatory Hill Park

Millers Point

Best for: A great view while you hang with your bestie

Sitting high atop the city with a vista across the harbour, this is a truly beautiful spot to take Spot for a run. The grassy hillock is an off-leash area at all times, so you can wander like a pair of tourists looking out over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. Hit the nearby Trust Café if in need of a caffeine hit.

Read more

