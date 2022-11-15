Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A lyrebird in foliage
Photograph: Unsplash

A lyrebird at Taronga Zoo has been mimicking the "evacuate now" alarm since the lions escaped their enclosure

Just really rub the salt in, mate

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Petty news today from the animal kingdom; a lyrebird at Taronga Zoo has been blasting the "evacuate now" alarm with eerie accuracy since the lions escaped their enclosure less than two weeks ago.

Though according to an interview on ABC Radio with an expert on lyrebird language, the sardonic bird has been singing the alarm for some time; "the zoo and a lyrebird expert have thrown cold water on the reports, and say the bird is actually making the sound of the fire alarm – something it's done for years." It doesn't make the bird's antics any less amusing.

The bird has swapped out its usual mimic of a baby crying for the blood-chilling alarm that also sounded when five lions slipped out of their exhibit around 6:30am on November 2. The lyrebird even has an Australian accent. Lyrebirds are one of nature's most impressive (and petty) mimickers and have been recorded copying sounds of construction, car alarms, other bird-folk like kookaburras, and now, the sound that will continue to send shivers down zoo handlers backs for years to come.

Shine on, you crazy diamond. May we all aspire to this level of deep-cuts.

Want to get up close and personal with some of Sydney's wildest? Check out our top picks of where to see animals around town.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.