Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Proposed Sydney Opera House to Parramatta walk
Graphic: The McKell Institute

A new 91km waterfront walkway will link Sydney Opera House and Parramatta Park

The multimillion dollar project will create the city's longest continuous walking trail

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

First came the mega-hike of the Bondi to Manly coastal walk, an 80km trail linking several existing paths along some of Sydney’s most popular waterside stretches. However, now there’s a new big walk coming for Bondi to Manly’s gig. A 91km pathway tracing Sydney’s waterfronts between the Sydney Opera House and Parramatta Park is set to become the longest continuous walking trail in the city. The $60-million project is expected to be officially announced when the state government unveils its next budget.

The trail will visit 18 suburbs along Sydney Harbour and the Parramatta River and will also feature a cycle path. The concept was first proposed in 2020 by public policy think tank the McKell Institute, before being adopted by current NSW premier Dominic Perrottet. Currently, just 22 kilometres of the waterfront between Bennelong Point and Parramatta have accessible pedestrian rights of way. This is mainly due to areas of the foreshore that are part of private residences and developments. The state government is still negotiating with local councils and developers to find ways to overcome these issues and as yet, no completion date for the project has been announced. So for now, Bondi to Manly will remain the most ambitious amble in the Harbour City.

Need to stretch those legs now? Here are some of our favourite walks in and around Sydney.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.